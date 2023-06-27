TWO SKLAR KIRSH PARTNERS NAMED LEADING BANKRUPTCY LAWYERS BY LAWDRAGON

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partners Robbin Itkin and Ian Landsberg have been named "Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers" by Lawdragon.

"This elite corps of U.S. lawyers represent the best of the best helping companies navigate ailing economies and uncertain times," says the publisher. "We selected these lawyers through our time-honed process combining journalistic research of those lawyers at the forefront of our distressed days with robust submissions from peers, competitors and firms. We vet the candidates with their colleagues and check, as well, that they are respected, if not beloved, by clients and other counsel."

Itkin is a Partner and leader of the firm's Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring Group. Her experience restructuring billions of dollars of debt includes insolvency resolutions in chapter 11 cases and numerous restructurings outside the courtroom. As a certified mediator, Itkin uses her problem-solving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with their own creditors and counterparties who are in fragile economic straits. Itkin's excellence in complex matters has earned her recognition as a Chambers USA-ranked attorney in restructuring and a long-time fellow and 2023 International Committee Co-Chair of the honorary and prestigious American College of Bankruptcy.

Landsberg is a Partner and leader of the firm's Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring Group, specializing in complex business and real estate litigation, secured transactions, reorganizations, insolvency, bankruptcy litigation, workouts, creditors' rights and landlord representation. From routine to complex state court matters and large retail reorganizations in federal court, he has represented multiple businesses and industries, including real estate developers, architects, and international accounting firms. Ian also has substantial experience with construction loans, guarantor liability, and loan sales by and through the FDIC.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP