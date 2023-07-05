TWO SOHAGI LAW GROUP ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED AS TOP BUSINESS LEADERS IN CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi and Partner Nicole Hoeksma Gordon have been selected as nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Awards." The 2023 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

Margaret Sohagi has been selected as a nominee for the "Community Impact Advocate" award, honoring leaders who have made significant contributions to the community. Ms. Sohagi's practice for the last 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Ms. Sohagi provides constructive, practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, appointed elected officials. When necessary, she zealously defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.

Nicole Hoeksma Gordon has been selected as a nominee for the "Woman to Watch" award, recognizing emerging leaders who are well on their way to making a meaningful imprint on the future of their organization and the local business community. Ms. Gordon advises public agencies on complex environmental and land use matters at the administrative, trial, and appellate levels. She focuses her practice on complex issues and projects under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the federal and California Endangered Species Act (ESA), and Planning and Zoning Laws.

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

SOURCE Sohagi Law Group