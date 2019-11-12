Two South Florida CPA Firms Merge to Form Three-Office, 12-Employee Firm: Ravan + Blanco LLP

"This merger has been a leap forward for our firm's growth," said Ravan & Company Founder, Cesar Ravan. "Working with the staff from Blanco + Co. LLP has been a great addition to our office environment, and we look forward to serving our collective clients as a cohesive team."

Ravan + Blanco LLP is now located in three South Florida locations, including Brickell (444 Brickell Ave Suite 428 Miami, FL 33131), West Miami (8360 West Flagler Street Suite 200, Miami FL 33144), and South Miami (8950 SW 74th Court Suite 2201 Miami, FL 33156).

For more information on Ravan + Blanco, visit www.ravanandco.com .

About Ravan + Blanco LLP

Ravan + Blanco LLP is a certified public accounting and business advisors firm. The firm was established as Ravan & Company CPAs in 2015 with a goal to provide a personalized approach to business accountancy. Since its inception, the firm has helped countless entrepreneurs, private businesses, and non-profits realize their maximum growth potential through tailored professional services. Ravan + Blanco prides itself in providing big firm experience without the big firm prices - going beyond the numbers to help clients grow. The firm's partners and staff are experienced in both U.S. and international taxation, offering service in multiple languages including English, Spanish, French, Hindi and Farsi. Now with three offices in South Florida, Ravan + Blanco can be found online at www.ravanandco.com and by phone at 786.574.2367.

