Two St. Croix Hospice Vice Presidents Named 2021 Future Leaders in Hospice by Aging Media Network

OAKDALE, Minn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice is proud to announce that Ashley Arnold, RN, BSN, CHPN, Vice President of Clinical Services and Abbie Watson, CNA, MHA, Vice President of Central Operations have been named 2021 Future Leaders in Hospice by Aging Media Network. The award recognizes high-performing employees who are shaping the next decade of care delivery across the hospice industry.

Ashley Arnold, RN, BSN provides leadership to a diverse team of clinical professionals at 40+ branches throughout eight states in the Midwest, ensuring that all teams provide the highest quality care to patients during their end-of-life journey. Her leadership was crucial to the agency being the first hospice to implement the Muse predictive modeling tool and ensuring its successful adaptation into next-level caregiving.

"Ashley has become a sought-after clinical leader who has built deep trust among her teams at St. Croix Hospice," says Mandy Cogswell, RN, Chief Clinical Officer for St. Croix Hospice. "She has the wisdom of a nurse and the vision of a leader with a commitment to excellence in hospice care that is rare to find in her field."

Abbie Watson, CNA, MHA, oversees Central Operations for St. Croix Hospice which includes intake, medical records, patient experience, bereavement and patient supplies. She has increased efficiency and cost control while steering sales and customer service training for the entire agency. During the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Abbie led the bereavement department in the creation of virtual support groups for families of deceased patients.

"Abbie has emerged as an outstanding leader with uncommon commitment to excellence and innovation," says Susan Freeman, Chief Operations Officer for St. Croix Hospice. "She stands out among her peers as an exceptional leader with the ability to impact the next generation of hospice professionals for the better."

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT: Amanda Cherico

[email protected]

612-364-6606

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice