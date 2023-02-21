Two Step Lottery Jackpot Snapped Up by Customer on theLotter Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- theLotter Texas, the ticket purchasing service in Texas, helped a man from Bexar County win the top prize in last night's Texas Two Step. The Texan was one of nine ticketholders matching the four main numbers drawn on Monday night (13, 16, 23, 27), but since he was the only ticketholder who also matched the drawn bonus number of 33, he single-handedly walked away with $525,000.

"We are delighted to have helped yet another lottery player become a winner," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "We celebrated our most recent Texas millionaire back in November, but by now we have had a great number of lottery winners in Texas."

theLotter Texas reports an increasing number of Texans are eager to take part in Texas Lottery drawings through its website. There have been a few drawings in the past year, especially in the Powerball and Mega Millions, with jackpots exceeding the $1 billion mark. It's been a good year for lottery enthusiasts anyway. In November, the Powerball set a world record with a jackpot of more than $2 billion. That $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was won by Edwin Castro, a player in California, as was announced a week ago.

theLotter Texas offers state residents the facility to order Texas Lottery tickets on its secure website or mobile app. The company partners with local retailers who buy physical tickets on a client's behalf. A scan of the actual paper ticket is uploaded to the customer's account and he or she is notified after winning any prize. "Wins of up to $600 are transferred directly to a client's account, bigger prizes can be collected at the Texas Lottery offices," clarifies Daniel.

About theLotter Texas

theLotter Texas is a lottery ticket purchasing service enabling residents of Texas to enjoy Texas lottery games on their desktop or mobile devices – and to get official Texas Lottery tickets from the comfort of home.

Download the app on iOS or Android and follow theLotter Texas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly.

Contact: Jessica Griggs

Tel: (732) 546-8634

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE theLotter