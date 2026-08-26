Two STG Logistics Employees Honored with 2026 Women in Supply Chain Awards

From Career Trailblazers to Workforce Innovators, Awards Recognize STG Employees Across Departments

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two STG Logistics employees have been recognized with 2026 Women in Supply Chain Awards. This award, which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network, is presented by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.

"At STG, we are proud to recognize the exceptional women whose leadership, expertise and commitment strengthen our organization every day," said Geoff Anderman, CEO of STG. "They are deeply committed to our customers and their teams, while continually raising the bar for STG and creating opportunities for those around them to succeed. These well-deserved awards recognize the meaningful impact they make across our organization and the broader logistics and supply chain industry."

Crystal Massaro, Vice President of Customer Experience for STG, received the Women in Supply Chain Workforce Innovator Award. Massaro leads the department responsible for shaping and supporting the customer journey across the organization's drayage and intermodal transportation business lines. In her role, she oversees customer onboarding, customer service, billing and dispute resolution, driving initiatives focused on operation excellence, service innovation, and long-term customer partnership growth.

Kathy Colquitt, Manager of Terminal Operations for STG's Atlanta facility, is a recipient of the Trailblazer Award. Colquitt oversees the day-to-day operations of the terminal and warehouse while ensuring customer shipments, warehouse activity, and operational workflows run smoothly and efficiently. With more than 20 years experience at the company, she plays a critical role in maintaining operational consistency, supporting customers, and leading a highly experienced team within STG's Southeast hub operations.

"This award isn't just a way to honor females in the supply chain. It's a representation of progress, it's a symbol of growth, and it's a way to celebrate achievements of all women in the supply chain who continue to pave the way for the next generation," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum™. "Of the 300-plus submissions received, 70 of them were self-submissions, the highest number of self-nominated applications ever in the history of this award. And, 44 of the submissions received were from male counterparts, also the highest number of male-submitted applications to date. This year's list of winners entails females making a difference in the supply chain, and I'm honored to share their journeys."

Go to https://foodl.me/2zm74ar1 to view the full list of winners. This year's winners, including the Top 4 overall category winners, will be honored at the 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™, Nov. 17-19 in Charleston, S.C. Go to https://www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com/ to learn more.

About STG Logistics

STG Logistics is a leading integrated multimodal transportation and logistics provider including asset-based intermodal, marine and rail drayage, and full and less-than-truckload transportation coupled with industry leading warehousing and transloading services. With 40+ years of experience in domestic logistics, STG services every major rail ramp and port in the country.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Rock Stars of the Supply Chain, Top Tech Startup and Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers awards. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Pros to Know and Top Tech Startup awards. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Women in Supply Chain Forum™

The Women in Supply Chain Forum™ is an in-person education, networking and mentorship conference designed to provide support and community to females in the supply chain space. This year's Forum will take place Nov. 17-19 in Charleston, S.C. Go to https://www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com/ to learn more.

Therese Burke

[email protected]

SOURCE STG Logistics