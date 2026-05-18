STG Logistics Receives Court Approval of Plan of Reorganization, Clearing Path to Emergence

Company to reduce funded debt by more than $1 billion and receive final $25 million of the $150 million in previously committed capital to enhance strategic and financial flexibility

Expects to emerge from chapter 11 in the coming weeks with a strong financial foundation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics Inc. ("STG" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest providers of integrated port-to-door services and supply chain solutions for cargo owners and logistics providers, today announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey has approved the Company's Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan"), marking a significant milestone toward the completion of its chapter 11 process in the coming weeks. With this approval, STG is positioned to emerge from chapter 11 as a financially stronger company poised for long-term success.

"Confirmation of our Plan is a monumental milestone that puts our company on a clear path to emerge from chapter 11 with a strong financial foundation and significantly deleveraged capital structure," said Geoff Anderman, Chief Executive Officer of STG Logistics. "With meaningfully reduced debt levels and new capital to invest in our business, we will be well-positioned to continue doing what we do best: delivering integrated port-to-door solutions and exceptional service to our customers. This achievement would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our team, the loyalty of our customers and partners, and the support of our financial stakeholders and advisors."

Through the approved Plan, the Company will reduce its funded debt obligations by more than $1 billion and receive the final $25 million of the $150 million in previously committed capital to support business operations. The Plan also finalizes the previously announced settlement of the litigation with STG's minority lenders related to the Company's 2024 liability management transaction. Upon emergence, STG will be under the ownership of a group of leading financial institutions, led by funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, Fidelity Management & Research Company, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, that support the Company's go-forward strategy as North America's leading integrated multi-modal transportation and logistics provider. STG's operations will continue in the ordinary course of business throughout the remainder of the chapter 11 process, with full continuity of its integrated port-to-door service offerings.

Advisors

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Cole Schotz P.C. are serving as legal counsel, AlixPartners LLP is serving as financial and restructuring advisor, PJT Partners LP is serving as investment banker, and C Street Advisory Group is serving as strategic communications advisor to the Company. The ad hoc group of existing lenders is represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as legal counsel and Evercore Group L.L.C. as financial advisor. White & Case LLP is serving as counsel to the Special Committee of the Company's Board of Managers.

About STG Logistics

STG Logistics is a leading integrated multimodal transportation and logistics provider including asset-based intermodal, marine and rail drayage, and full and less-than-truckload transportation coupled with industry leading warehousing and transloading services. With 40 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG services every major rail ramp and port in the country.

SOURCE STG Logistics