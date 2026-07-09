STG Logistics Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring, Emerging from Chapter 11 as a Stronger, Well-Capitalized Company

Reduces Total Funded Debt by Approximately 90%

New Ownership Group Committed to Supporting STG's Go-Forward Strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics, Inc. and certain of its affiliates ("STG" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest providers of integrated port-to-door services and supply chain solutions for cargo owners and logistics providers, today announced that it has successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from chapter 11 following approval of the Company's Plan of Reorganization on May 18, 2026. Through this process, STG reduced its funded debt obligations by nearly $1 billion and secured new capital, providing the financial flexibility needed to support its business operations going forward.

"The completion of this process marks a pivotal moment for STG, positioning us to invest in our people, our service, our technology, and our capabilities," said Geoff Anderman, Chief Executive Officer of STG Logistics, Inc. "We are grateful for the tireless efforts of our team, the continued loyalty of our customers and partners, and the support of our financial stakeholders and advisors throughout this process. With a significantly strengthened financial foundation and the backing of our new ownership group, we are well-positioned to continue leading the industry as the only true, one-stop port-to-door containerized freight provider in North America, and we look forward to a bright future ahead."

A group of leading financial institutions, led by funds managed by Fortress Investment Group, Fidelity Management & Research Company, and Invesco Senior Secured Management will now be the majority owners of STG. These partners bring significant financial resources, deep expertise in the transportation and logistics industry, and a clear commitment to STG's go-forward strategy as North America's leading integrated multi-modal transportation and logistics provider.

With a significantly deleveraged balance sheet and the financial flexibility to invest in the business, the Company will be well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead as the freight market recovers. STG moves forward with complete continuity of operations, with no disruption to its integrated port-to-door service offerings or its relationships with customers, vendors, and partners.

Advisors

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Cole Schotz P.C. are serving as legal counsel, AlixPartners LLP is serving as financial and restructuring advisor, PJT Partners is serving as investment banker, and C Street Advisory Group is serving as strategic communications advisor to the Company. The ad hoc group of existing lenders is represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as legal counsel and Evercore Group L.L.C. as financial advisor.

About STG Logistics, Inc.

STG Logistics, Inc. is a leading integrated multimodal transportation and logistics provider including asset-based intermodal, marine and rail drayage, and full and less-than-truckload transportation coupled with industry leading warehousing and transloading services. With 40 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG services every major rail ramp and port in the country.

SOURCE STG Logistics