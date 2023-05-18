TWO-STORY FASHION CLOSET, SOUNDPROOF GAMING ROOM AND AN INDOOR SOCCER COURT: DALLAS' MOST EXCITING SPANISH-STYLE HOME IS FOR SALE

News provided by

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

18 May, 2023, 15:00 ET

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is the home of a lifetime; the most magnificent sanctuary in Dallas' University Park, on .66 lush acres along pastoral Turtle Creek. Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is proud to represent 6825 Golf Drive, inspired by the Spanish Revival architecture of Santa Barbara and Montecito but a refreshingly contemporary interpretation of the genre. Its nods to historical Andalusia include a terracotta tile roof, cupolas and decorative chimneys, while the many modern outdoor luxuries include a cabana, infinity-edge pool, spa, pool house, fireplace, outdoor living room with concealed kitchen and a lower terrace with built-in seating and fire table overlooking Turtle Creek.

Continue Reading
The new luxuries: 6825 Golf Drive in University Park, Dallas, offers over-the-top amenities that include a two-story fashion closet, soundproof gaming room, indoor sports court for soccer and baseball (with retractable batting cage) and a private gym just for the owners.
The new luxuries: 6825 Golf Drive in University Park, Dallas, offers over-the-top amenities that include a two-story fashion closet, soundproof gaming room, indoor sports court for soccer and baseball (with retractable batting cage) and a private gym just for the owners.

Inside the six-bedroom, 14,652-square-foot home, the spaces flow. The first floor offers public and private areas, including two offices, a guest suite, a light-filled living room with fireplace and an airy dining room with French doors that open to a courtyard. The kitchen and keeping room are the heart of the home, designed for conversation and camaraderie. Anchored by a wall of sleek brushed-metal cabinetry, the kitchen offers two islands, a coffee station and an extraordinary Lacanche range handmade in France.

On this main level, a pair of hand-carved doors leads to the primary suite, a luxurious retreat with wood-beam ceiling, sitting area, fireplace and coffee bar. The primary bath offers separate vanities, a tub overlooking a pocket garden and a dual-head steam shower crafted from solid-slab agate. A private gym with mirrored walls opens to the loggia and pool. Two walk-in closets feature custom built-ins; one is outfitted with a vanity and storage island and has a full second story, accessed by a spiral staircase.

The second floor is as artfully designed, with finishes that include pale-oak floors, burnished Venetian-plaster walls, imported tiles and carved doors. There are several bedroom suites with study areas, private baths and capacious closets. Rooms devoted to relaxation and recreation include a media room, billiards room and soundproof video-game room.

The basement level is an athlete's dream, with a living/gaming area and seated bar, which overlooks an indoor sports court for soccer or baseball, complete with retractable batting cage.

The countless modern conveniences include an elevator to all floors, two laundry areas and a five-car temperature-controlled garage.

The exceptional 6825 Golf Drive is represented by Sylvia Scott of the Nugent + Scott Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $22,000,000. Brilliant photos, an immersive video and full details are at briggsfreeman.com.

IMAGE CAPTION

Luxury's new look: 6825 Golf Drive in University Park, Dallas, offers over-the-top amenities that include a two-story fashion closet, soundproof gaming room, indoor sports court for soccer and baseball (with retractable batting cage) and a private mirror-walled gym in the owner's suite.

LINK TO SPECIAL PROPERTY WEBSITE

https://app.qwilr.com/#/page/6437156ae28db60007c29a0d

LINK TO IMAGES — CREDIT: JASON ANDERSON / JA2 PHOTO / COURTESY BRIGGS FREEMAN SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/0hp0isrgd5vohxl/AAAt1KWmBZow9gn9CGxcY84Ca?dl=0

LINK TO VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdPr7Erga-o

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Also from this source

The game changer: Inside the new nature- and architecture-focused community in the Texas Hill Country, offered exclusively by award-winning North Texas ranch team

Sky-high ceilings, onyx countertops and room for camels: Dallas' top luxury brokerage brings a sumptuous modern mansion to market, ideal for parties big and small

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.