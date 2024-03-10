Two Taiwanese VR Titles Selected at SXSW

Legends in Taiwan are visualized with immersive technology for international markets and professionals

TAIPEI, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's rich history and folklore take center stage at South by Southwest (SXSW) in the United States in March, with the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) orchestrating a display of 15 innovative projects combining culture and technology at the Taiwan Pavilion. Among these productions, "Madame Pirate: Code of Conduct," was selected for the 2024 SXSW XR Competition, while the other creation "Sister Lin-Tou" graced the XR Spotlight section.

Directed by Dan-Chi Huang and Morgan Ommer, "Madame Pirate: Code of Conduct" serves as the eagerly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed 2021 hit, "Madame Pirate: Becoming a Legend." Displaying a tale steeped in the exploits of a legendary 19th-century Asian pirate, produced by Serendipity Films (Taiwan) and Digital-Rise (France), the narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a monumental clash between 70,000 Red Flag pirates and the corruption-laden Qing Dynasty. Shot at the cutting-edge IP Lab by TAICCA, the film employs state-of-the-art volumetric capture and 3D animation techniques to transport viewers to the maritime battleground.

"Sister Lin-Tou," which delves into a local ghost story, marking the inaugural VR venture for the performing arts company MeimageDance, promises to captivate audiences with its immersive storytelling experience. Collaborating with Funique VR, the production translates human forms into the protagonist through multi-camera scanning technology. Initially presented in Taipei in 2023, this title is now poised for its international debut at SXSW 2024.

In addition to the two projects officially selected, TAICCA will present eight immersive works, three immersive projects, and two cultural tech services at the Taiwan Pavilion within SXSW's XR Expo. These titles have received support through grants such as the Immersive Content Grant or Future Content Production provided by TAICCA in 2022. Among the highlights are "Encounters" by Serendipity Films, "Monologue of Barbie" by MeimageDance, "Somewhere Unknown in Indochina," shedding light on the plight of boat people in Vietnam, and "Guardians of the Jade Mountain," recounting a legendary tale from the Japanese colonial period in Taiwan. These compelling titles will offer glimpses of their narratives through teasers at SXSW, aiming to forge connections with potential international partners.

Homme Tsai, TAICCA's chairperson, notes that in recent years, XR development in Taiwan has been on an upward trend. By participating in major international events, the aspiration is for Taiwan's outstanding works, professionals, and technologies to become more integrated into global industries.

SXSW, takes place from March 8 to 16 in Austin, Texas, the United States this year, is known as a premier global platform celebrating creativity and innovation, offers an ideal setting for the convergence of cultural expression and technological advancement. The XR Exhibition, a highlight of the event, presents immersive experiences that push the boundaries of storytelling and audience engagement.

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), established in June 2019 and supported by the Ministry of Culture, is a professional intermediary organization working to promote the development of Taiwan's content industries including film and TV, publishing, pop music, ACG, and more.

