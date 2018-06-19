Two Teachers Develop Software to Automate School Lockdowns, Track Behavior

"Every day that I walk into school I see the need for a system like this," said Ridenour, co-founder of TABS and teacher at Crestwood High School in Dearborn Heights, Mich. "Teachers are overwhelmed and they need simple solutions to help monitor students. TABS streamlines a number of cumbersome processes, allowing teachers and administrators to focus on the reason they are there in the first place."

The development of TABS began four years ago, and it is a culmination of years of hard work, research, and development. With TABS, features include:

Automatic lock down feature which secures a school and allows secure communication between administration, security, and teachers

Positive and negative behavior tracking with one click (customizable by school)

Paperless intervention and referral process that acts as a safety net for students and keeps parents informed

Digital hall pass functionality that updates in real time and effectively eliminates student manipulation

In-app attendance tracking allows the teacher to roam the classroom and update easily as students arrive late

Threats and incidents at K-12 schools have risen from a reported 10 per day to more than 70 per day following the tragedy in Parkland, according to the Educator School Safety Network.

"To see teachers stepping up like this to make schools better is incredibly refreshing," said Jason Beatty, principal, University High School in Indian River, Mich. "We're currently implementing the system, and our entire staff is very excited to see this application in action."

Schools interested in using the TABS system for the 2019 school year can email hello@solutionsforteachers.com or view video demonstrations at facebook.com/trackingappropriatebehaviors

