Two Teachers in Georgia Chosen for Curriculum Associates' Inaugural Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has selected two teachers in Georgia for the inaugural class of its Extraordinary Educators program, which establishes a tradition of celebrating and connecting exemplary teachers from schools nationwide. Rebecca Ray of Elbert County Elementary School in Elberton County and Olivia Ruggirello of Johnston Elementary School in Cherokee County are among the 31 selected teachers who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready in their classroom, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate classroom innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years. Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used by teachers in nearly 80 percent of Georgia's school districts.

"As a company founded by passionate educators, we have deep respect for the powerful ways in which talented teachers impact the lives of their students," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are proud to recognize Rebecca and Olivia as Extraordinary Educators. We look forward to sharing their innovative practices that drive student achievement and continuing our rich history of serving Georgia schools."

"I am excited and honored to be named an Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates," said Ruggirello. "I know that being part of the Extraordinary Educators will allow me to grow even further as an educator through collaboration with the curriculum and other Extraordinary Educators. There is nothing better than seeing my students excited about learning, and I cannot wait to use what I learn to help their love of learning increase even more!"

All Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to attend and present at the two-day Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit in July 2020, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"I am honored and excited to be named an Extraordinary Educator," said Ray. "It is through this curriculum that I am able to see my students' continued growth and successes on a daily basis. I am looking forward to collaborating with other colleagues on new ideas for implementing i-Ready in the classroom with my students."

To learn more about the 2020 Extraordinary Educators, please visit CurriculumAssociates.com/ExtraordinaryEducators.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

SOURCE Curriculum Associates

Related Links

https://www.curriculumassociates.com/

