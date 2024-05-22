Two Teens Create Children's Book Exposing Secret FBI Tactics Used to Neutralize Civil Rights Activists

Teenagers Autumn Kendall, 14, and Aurora Morgan, 15, gear up for their book signing event debuting a children's book that sheds light on historical events, featuring characters inspired by civil rights leaders, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and Chairman Fred Hampton.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teenagers Autumn Kendall, 14, and Aurora Morgan, 15, are excited to announce the release of their children's book, "The Three Heroes," and their first book signing event in East Harlem, NY on June 4, 2024, at 6pm. "The Three Heroes," developed under the 3E Program for Social Justice and Change, is a compelling tale featuring characters inspired by civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and Chairman Fred Hampton. The story introduces a villain resembling J. Edgar Hoover, who led the FBI's COINTELPRO operations aimed at undermining these activists. Though the characters are fictional, the book sheds light on historical events and the impact of COINTELPRO.

Authors Aurora Morgan (left), Autumn Kendall (right) Authors Aurora Morgan (left), Autumn Kendall (right)

3E Program students, Autumn and Aurora, created this book as an assignment for their 3E Program culmination ceremony, choosing a topic they found most compelling during the course. The program's creators, Melody Michaux and Brandi Webb, guided the girls in successfully publishing their book. Written for children ages 3-11, "The Three Heroes" uses accessible language to make the complex subject matter easy for young readers to understand. To avoid making the story too frightening, terms like "gunshots" are replaced with "shooting laser beams." Autumn and Aurora believe in the importance of early education on history, stating, "One is never too young to learn their history, whether good or bad."

The book signing event will feature live readings of selected excerpts, engaging conversations with the young authors, and opportunities for attendees to purchase signed copies of the book. The "Three Heroes" can also be purchased on Amazon .

To attend the book signing event, please register here .

About the 3E Program for Social Justice and Change:

The 3E Program for Social Justice and Change is an innovative online U.S History course designed to provide an inclusive education on African American history. The program currently integrates Google Classroom, allowing for seamless implementation in school curricula and also offers a self-paced at-home option for young scholars. It emphasizes critical thinking, ethics, empathy, and empowerment, encouraging students to delve deeply into the history and current state of African American communities in the U.S. Students are provided with opportunities for cultural and historical field trips, such as visits to the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, and Black Wall Street in Tulsa Oklahoma. Additionally, they can learn from guest speakers, including activists, historians, and witnesses to impactful events like Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, and Michael McCarty, former Black Panther Party member. The program's curriculum is inspired by Brandi Webb's documentary "Betrayal of a Nation," which explores the oppressive forces against Black and Brown communities through a trial format.

For more information about the event and the 3E Program, please visit www.3eprogram.com.

Contact:

Brandi Webb

(347)829-9262

3E Program for Social Justice and Change

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.3eprogram.com

SOURCE 3E Program for Social Justice and Change