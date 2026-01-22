Two-thirds of city drivers waste up to 15 minutes searching for parking, T2 Systems study finds

Many turn to rideshare or transit to avoid the hassle, while one in three report having a confrontation over a parking space

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from T2 Systems finds that the time city drivers spend searching for a parking space is causing many to choose rideshare or public transit to avoid parking challenges. In some cases, frustration over limited parking availability is escalating, contributing to conflict.

Survey by T2 Systems reveals the latest parking issues faced by parkers and municipalities.

T2 Systems surveyed 2,000 drivers who frequently use municipal parking facilities in U.S. cities for its The New Municipal Parking Reality Report . The research shows that 66% of drivers spend up to 15 minutes searching for a parking space, and one in five say it is difficult to find parking when needed.

More than half of drivers surveyed (54%) say they have used rideshare or public transportation to avoid hassles, and one in three report having experienced a confrontation over a parking space. Top parking frustrations cited are limited space (28%) and high costs (27%).

These findings underscore growing pressure on urban parking systems as cities balance limited curb space, evolving travel patterns, and rising expectations for convenience.

"Consumer expectations for convenience and frictionless experiences are higher than ever, and parking is no exception," said Lin Bo, president of T2 Systems. "When parking isn't fast or easy, drivers will look for alternatives. That's why real-time availability, smarter space utilization, and flexible digital tools for enforcement, permitting, and payments are essential to supporting how people move in today's cities."

Additional findings include:

Hybrid work is reshaping commuter parking patterns. Three-day-a-week parkers now represent the largest segment (21%), followed by daily parkers (19%), underscoring the need for cities to adapt parking strategies to more flexible routines.





Three-day-a-week parkers now represent the largest segment (21%), followed by daily parkers (19%), underscoring the need for cities to adapt parking strategies to more flexible routines. Paying extra for convenience . Most (85%) of drivers are open to modest (under $5) convenience premiums where there is a clear benefit, such as guaranteed parking or closer spaces.





. Most (85%) of drivers are open to modest (under $5) convenience premiums where there is a clear benefit, such as guaranteed parking or closer spaces. Drivers see a lack of investment in modern parking technology. Slightly more than half (52%) say cities should invest more in upgraded systems to improve space visibility and streamline payments and permitting with digital tools.





Slightly more than half (52%) say cities should invest more in upgraded systems to improve space visibility and streamline payments and permitting with digital tools. Parking is closely linked to congestion and sustainability concerns. A substantial majority (91%) sees a connection between parking, traffic congestion, and environmental impact, highlighting the need for improved curb management strategies.





A substantial majority (91%) sees a connection between parking, traffic congestion, and environmental impact, highlighting the need for improved curb management strategies. Demand for frictionless experiences is high, but adoption is slower. While 90% express interest in ticketless parking and digital tools, fewer than 20% report always using a mobile app when parking.





While 90% express interest in ticketless parking and digital tools, fewer than 20% report always using a mobile app when parking. Equity and fairness remain essential issues. Nearly half (44%) believe ADA-designated parking spaces are insufficient, while two-thirds say parking rules and enforcement in their city are fair and consistent.





Nearly half (44%) believe ADA-designated parking spaces are insufficient, while two-thirds say parking rules and enforcement in their city are fair and consistent. Perceptions of enforcement are evolving. While 36% associate parking enforcement primarily with revenue generation, 40% recognize public benefits such as improved traffic flow and behavior change.

About the Research

T2 Systems partnered with the survey firm Pollfish in November 2025 to survey 2,000 U.S. respondents aged 18 and older who frequently park in municipal garages and other urban facilities.

Click The New Municipal Parking Reality Report to download the ebook.

About T2 Systems

T2 Systems, a Verra Mobility company, partners with more than 2,000 municipalities, universities, and private operators across North America to deliver integrated parking solutions that connect permits, enforcement, payments, and analytics into a unified experience. For more information, visit www.t2systems.com.

