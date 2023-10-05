Two-Thirds of Democrats Think "Good Idea" for Biden to Run for VP

News provided by

SurveyUSA

05 Oct, 2023, 11:30 ET

GERMANTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a survey conducted by SurveyUSA this past weekend among a nationally representative sample of 1024 Democrats and Independents likely to vote in the 2024 election, 59% of all respondents said they thought it would be a good idea for Biden to step aside as a Presidential candidate and run for VP instead, clearing the way for a younger candidate to run for President. 

  • Among Democrats, while over three-quarters (76%) of Democrats say they are satisfied with Biden as their party's candidate, 60% are concerned about his age, and 69% think it would be a good idea for Biden to run for VP instead of for President.
  • Among Independents, only 32% expressed satisfaction with a Biden candidacy, while 50% said they would strongly prefer someone else. Almost three quarters (73%) said they were concerned about Biden's age. About two in five (39%) thought it would be a good idea for him to run for VP, while 15% were unsure.

The idea of Biden running for VP instead of President was more popular among younger voters, with 69% of those under 50 thinking is it a good idea compared to 48% of those over 50.

The only respondent groups where majorities thought it would be a bad idea for Biden to run as VP were those who:

  • Voted for Trump in 2020 (64%)
  • Expressed the lowest level of satisfaction with Joe Biden's Presidential candidacy (59%).

Complete survey results can be found at
https://www.surveyusa.com/client/PollReport.aspx?g=0e9c48a9-fea2-4fb7-a6a4-47da44911777

SOURCE SurveyUSA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.