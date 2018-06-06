Two-thirds of federal IT officials see cost savings as top benefit of cloud migration, a new report says

However, agency executives also see cloud IT services as a means to improve "the ability to better deliver on mission" to the public. About half of federal civilian agency officials polled in the study reported they are currently moving at least some of their agency's mission support and business operations applications to the cloud.

The online survey, conducted by FedScoop and underwritten by Salesforce, provides new insights to what matters most for federal civilian agency IT leaders and mission, business or program managers at those agencies. Among other top-ranking benefits associated with adopting cloud services:

53 percent believe it would lead to greater IT security.

46 percent see it leading to better insights into business outcomes.

37 percent say it would lead to improved citizen end-user experience.

"The findings suggest that the government's embrace of cloud computing has matured well beyond more basic uses of the cloud, such as hosting email systems and websites," said Wyatt Kash, head of content strategy at FedScoop's parent, Scoop News Group.

While cloud adoption is clearly on the rise at many federal agencies, more than 1 in 4 officials say their agency has yet to plan for cloud computing services. The study identified a variety of constraints to cloud adoption, including:

Employees lack the training or expertise necessary to move applications to the cloud.

Demands of maintaining legacy systems leave too few human resources to work on cloud adoption or migration projects.

Inadequate funding for IT transformation or new technology.

Download the cloud modernization report, "Moving Mission IT Services to the Cloud" for detailed findings and guidance on how agencies are implementing IT modernization and shared services.

