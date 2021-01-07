Two Thought Leaders in the Longevity Economy and Life Sciences Partner for a Series of Events Focused on Early Stage Investment in Health and Innovation for People Ages 50+

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Furlong and Associates, a leading authority and conference producer in the $8.3 trillion longevity economy, announces a partnership with Life Science Nation (LSN) to collaborate on four global health and innovation events in 2021 to accelerate the funding of early stage companies that address life sciences and aging. The conference reaches an influential audience with more than 100 investors. The first event will be held virtually on January 14-15, concurrent with the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

"The need for advancements in drugs, devices, diagnostics and digital health for the treatment of age-related conditions is crucial," says Mary Furlong, an expert, professor and author on investing in aging and executive director of the What's Next Longevity Summits, What's Next Longevity Academy and the What's Next Living Longer, Better, Smarter podcast. "This collaboration with Life Science Nation on a series of Longevity, Health & Innovation (LHI) events creates a forum for entrepreneurs and investors to focus on the global trends, market challenges and solutions that early stage companies are facing as they address the needs of more than one-third of the world's population over age 50 today—a demographic that is rapidly increasing."

"I was looking for a way to launch a new partnering event that focused on the major diseases that impact aging when colleagues at NIH introduced me to Mary Furlong, who has been blazing a trail in longevity and health and innovation for almost two decades," says Dennis Ford, CEO of Life Science Nation. "In the early stage life science sector, we are in a golden age of technology and the AgeTech arena needs a partnering event such as we are presenting to help connect the global capital."

The January 14-15 event offers a curated constellation of stars in longevity such as Jean Accius of AARP, Todd Haim of the National Institute on Aging, Dr. David Rhew of Microsoft, Kelly Cronin, Deputy Administrator for the Center of Innovation and Partnership, U.S. Administration for Community Living, John Hopper from Ziegler Link-Age, and Richard Prudom from the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, along with the top investors in longevity such as Zieglar Link·Age, Primetime Partners, Stanley Ventures, and Commonwealth Care Alliance, along with entrepreneurs such as Constant Companion, Ageless Innovation, LifeBio, xCures, Honor, iN2L, Vital Tech, CareLinx, Embodied Labs, OneClick.chat and Health IQ. Other industry thought leaders from Banner Health, Home Instead, The Susan Love Foundation, Sodexo, Common Spirit Health, Aging and Health Technology Watch and Caregiving Club also will participate. Topics will cover the biggest investment opportunities in longevity, the latest trends for investors and entrepreneurs, cancer and aging, five major trends to watch in the care economy, telehealth and social engagement, and behavioral health, loneliness and isolation.

About Mary Furlong/Mary Furlong & Associates

Founded in 2003, Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) is a strategy, business development and marketing consulting company. Mary Furlong, Ed.D., CEO of MFA, is a leading authority on the longevity marketplace and a successful social and serial entrepreneur—SeniorNet (1986), ThirdAge Media (1996), and MFA (2002). Mary produces the industry-leading What's Next Longevity Business Academy, the Silicon Valley Longevity Venture Summit and Business Plan Competition, the Washington, D.C. Longevity Innovation Summit and the What's Next podcast series, Living Longer Better Smarter. MFA's private client practice comprises many of the leading startups and corporations in the longevity marketplace.

About Life Science Nation (LSN)

Life Science Nation (LSN) is a global partnering ecosystem that allows early stage companies with compelling technology assets to get plugged into the early stage investor and channel partner's radars with minimal cost and a big ROI. LSN is a global matching platform for early stage buyers and sellers across the domains of Drugs, Devices, Diagnostics and Digital Health – the "4 Ds". LSN curates two databases: a buy-side of global cross-border early-stage investors/partners and a sell-side of global cross-domain technology assets. LSN also offers a sourcing and ranking service for clients who need to source and rank technology assets for channel, pipeline and portfolio development. LSN owns and operates the Redefining Early Stage Investments (RESI) conference series, a funding superstructure that runs five times a year.

