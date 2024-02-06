Two Time Breeder Cup Champ Goodnight Olive to Retire with Plans to Breed to Not This Time

MIDWAY, Ky., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Farm today announced that Goodnight Olive, a remarkable sprint racing champion, will be retiring. With an illustrious career that includes two Eclipse wins and consecutive victories in the Breeders Cup Filly and Mare Sprint Championship, Olive's accomplishments are unparalleled in modern racing history.

During her time on the track, Olive showcased her exceptional talent by earning over $2 million in just 12 races. Impressively, she never finished outside the top three, securing nine wins, two second-place finishes, and one third-place finish.

Goodnight Olive's name is a nod to the salutation used by workers and performers at the renowned New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City, paying homage to the legendary Broadway Flapper ghost, Olive Thomas.

Resolute Bloodstock acquired Olive at the prestigious Fasig Tipton "Night of the Stars" event in November 2023, a mere four days after she triumphed in her second consecutive Breeders Cup race at Santa Anita. Following her victory, Olive returned to Payson Park in Florida, under the guidance of trainer Chad Brown, to prepare for future campaigns.

Chad Brown expressed mixed emotions about Olive's retirement, "Olive had a legendary career on the track, and she has been a fixture at Payson Park for the last 4 years. I can't wait to see her career continue as a broodmare at Resolute Farm."

Gavin O'Connor, General Manager of Resolute Farm, reflected on their initial intention to continue Olive's racing career and potentially extend her Breeders Cup streak to three consecutive wins. He said, "We purchased Olive at Fasig Tipton as a broodmare prospect and had hoped to continue her racing career. At the end of the day, these athletes are used to performing at the highest level and unless Chad and his team thought she could continue to compete at that level we always knew this was a likely path for her. She really doesn't have anything else to prove. We are so thankful for the opportunity to play a part in such a wonderful horse's career."

However, recognizing the high-performance demands on these exceptional athletes, the decision to retire Olive was made to ensure her well-being. Resolute Farm is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Olive's journey and vows to be exemplary caretakers of her and her offspring.

Noel Murphy, the newly appointed farm manager at Resolute Farm, and former farm manager for Helen Alexander at Middlebrook Farm said, "Olive is settling on our farm in Midway with some good company. Esteemed Breeders Cup champions Caravel and Pizza Bianca are in adjoining paddocks. Every day when I go to the barn, I am amazed by the presence of the incredible mares on our farm such as Puca, Queen Caroline, and Goddess Pele and many other high-quality mares joining these three Breeders Cup champions."

Chelsey Stone, Resolute Breeding Director, excitedly shared the news that Olive will be bred to Taylormade's Not This Time in 2024. "After months of meticulous research and decision-making, the team believes this pairing holds immense potential to produce a standout racehorse with an exceptional pedigree have already produced some great racing horses like Epicenter and the 2023 Eclipse winner Up To The Mark. The Taylor family and the team at Taylormade Farm are exactly the type of partnership we want to have in the industry. Last year we purchased fellow broodmare Goddess Pele from them at Fasig Tiptoon and a great More Than Ready filly in a private sale who we named Virgin Colada and will start her training for the track later this year. Breeding Olive to Not This Time brings the relationship full circle."

Steve Laymon of First Row Partners, the previous owner of Olive until her sale to Resolute in 2023, expressed his satisfaction with Resolute's acquisition of Olive and her breeding to Not This Time. "We are pleased with the team at Resolute Farm acquiring Olive and their dedication to keeping high-quality racehorses like Olive within the United States, as there is a tendency for them to be acquired by foreign buyers. Not This Time has emerged as a prominent stallion in North America and with top-quality mares like Olive I expect an exceptional racing prospect."

In 2023, Resolute Farm acquired the former Shadwell Stud property in Midway, Kentucky, and has since resumed horse operations on the farm as of January 2024. The farm's dedication to nurturing and developing exceptional racehorses continues to thrive in its new home.

