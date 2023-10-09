TWO-TIME GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING MUSIC PRODUCER CHRISTOPHER "DRUMMA BOY" GHOLSON DIVULGES THE DETAILS OF HIS TRAILBLAZING CAREER AND THE INSPIRATION FOR A PLETHORA OF CHART-TOPPING HITS IN HIS MUCH-ANTICIPATED DEBUT BOOK "BEHIND THE HITS"

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-award-winning music producer Christopher "Drumma Boy" Gholson, whose name is synonymous with mega chart-topping hits such as Waka Flocka Flame's diamond-certified single "No Hands," Jeezy's "Put On," August Alsina's "No Love," Rick Ross's "Here I Am" and Birdman's "Money to Blow," is releasing his debut book "Behind The Hits," on Tuesday, October 17, under the Wahida Clark's Innovative Publishing imprint (WCP), everywhere books are sold.

Trap music pioneering producer Drumma Boy releases his debut book “Behind The Hits” on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, under Wahida Clark’s Innovative Publishing imprint. (PRNewsfoto/Wahida Clark's Innovative Publishing)

"Writing Behind The Hits allowed me to reflect on all my accomplishments and experiences over the past 20 years," says Drumma Boy. "I hope the lessons I learned and mentioned in the book inspire others charting a similar path as mine."

With over 50 chapters titled after songs he has produced for influential Hip-Hop and R&B artists, the book captures the essence of Drumma Boy's production prowess with pages of vivid details about his childhood as the son of a Memphis Opera vocalist and the first Black principal clarinetist in the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, and the younger brother of the late Ensayne Wayne, who introduced Drumma Boy to the recording studio at age 12. He also reveals how he earned the name "Drumma Boy" and why he chose to leak Plies's platinum-selling single "Shawty" before the record label released it.

"Behind The Hits is a groundbreaking and timeless literary work by one of the greatest music production geniuses in the game," says Wahida Clark, the "Queen of Street Lit," founder and CEO of WCP. "I am proud and excited to collaborate with Drumma Boy as he continues to achieve unprecedented success in his ability to influence music and worldwide audiences."

Drumma Boy and WCP are co-hosting a book signing party inside his House of Fresh retail store at 1770 Howell Mill Road Northwest in Atlanta, Georgia, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11.

Visit www.drummaboy.com to pre-order "Behind The Hits" and learn more information.

