Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald's General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller About Golf and Libel

Bad Lies follows Eddie Bennison, a successful pro golfer on the Senior Champions Tour. At the peak of his success, Bennison is accused by a major golf magazine of doping. His world is shattered. The damage to his reputation is irreparable, so he files a highly-publicized lawsuit accusing the magazine and its affiliated companies of libel.

Now it's a battle between Bennison's lawyer and the battery of high-priced legal talent the magazine and its company have hired to defend their First Amendment rights—as they see them.

Weaving in and out of the courtroom and through well-known golf courses, Bad Lies is a gripping novel that gives the reader a better understanding of the world of golf—and of how the First Amendment can serve as a sword as well as a shield.

Tony Jacklin is a former pro golfer who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002. His many tournament wins include the 1969 British Open and the 1970 U.S. Open. Tony has also played on seven European Ryder Cup teams and has been the captain of four others. In 1990, Tony earned the distinguished title of Commander of the British Empire. He lives in Bradenton, Florida.

Shelby Yastrow received his law degree from Northwestern University and began private practice in 1959. In 1978, he joined McDonald's Corporation as Chief Litigation Counsel. By his retirement from McDonald's, he had been promoted to Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Shelby has two previous legal suspense novels: Undue Influence (which reached No. 7 on the Chicago Tribune national bestseller list) and Under Oath. He lives in Scottsdale, Arizona.

