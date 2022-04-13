Two-time Olympian, Boston Marathon Champion, Des Linden, Joins InsideTracker Endurance Team

Leverages leading human performance platform for science-backed nutrition, lifestyle guidance in continued evolution of remarkable endurance career

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker , the leading personalized performance and nutrition system, today welcomed professional long-distance runner, Des Linden, 38, to its endurance team. Linden joins other notable endurance pros like Shalane Flanagan, Tim O'Donnell, Mirinda Carfrae, Sally McRae and Dean Karnazes who rely on InsideTracker to optimize performance, recovery and healthspan with science-backed nutrition and lifestyle recommendations based on blood biometrics, DNA insights and fitness tracker data.

Two-time Olympian and Boston Marathon champion, Des Linden, joins the InsideTracker Endurance Team to leverage science-backed nutrition and lifestyles recommendations gleaned from blood, DNA and fitness tracker data.

Saturday, April 16 at 5:30 p.m. EST, Linden will join respected journalist and Hurdle podcast host, Emily Abbate, for a live-streamed interview from historic Boylston Street during the lead-up to the 2022 Boston Marathon. To register, visit InsideTracker.com/BostonHurdle

Linden represented the United States in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and, in 2018, won the Boston Marathon, becoming the first American woman in 33 years to win the prestigious event. In 2021, during her first timed run of the 50K distance, Linden clinched the world record with a time of 2:59:54, becoming the first woman ever to break three hours at that distance.

"I have been an InsideTracker user since before the 2020 Olympic trials, so I'm thrilled to be joining on as an athlete ambassador," said Linden. "As an endurance athlete, especially as I move into longer distance events, I know that resilience and recovery play as much a role as strength and endurance. I appreciate how simple InsideTracker makes it to apply practical, science-backed guidance that keeps me optimized as I continue to push my body to new challenges."

"Des has had an amazing 15-year professional running career, and InsideTracker is so proud to partner with her as she continues to push through to new goals in ultra-distance racing," said Jonathan Levitt, senior sales manager and endurance category lead, InsideTracker. "We believe Des is a shining example of how much can be achieved with a personalized, scientific approach to nutrition, training and lifestyle to stay at the top of your sport for the long haul."

