Two-Time Pulitzer Prize Winning Editorial Cartoonist Michael Ramirez Joins Renowned Speakers Lineup at FreedomFest 2019 in Las Vegas

Ramirez will be joined by a star-studded lineup of speakers to include Kevin O'Leary (Shark Tank), Glenn Beck (The Blaze), John Mackey (Whole Foods Market), Penn Jillette (Penn & Teller), Herman Cain (former presidential candidate), Candace Owens (Blexit Founder) to name a few. Ramirez will also sign copies of his books, Everyone Has The Right to My Opinion and Give Me Liberty or Give Me Obamacare, available for purchase. "An editorial cartoon is not just a funny picture," says the internationally known editorial cartoonist. "It is a powerful instrument of journalism, sometimes sharp and refined, its message cutting quickly to the point, and other times, blunt and overpowering, seizing readers' attention with its dark imagery."

This year, Ramirez will present his multimedia speech, "The Wild World of Political Cartooning, scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 17, followed at 2:00 P.M. by famed conservative L.A. street artist, Sabo. Both Ramirez and Sabo are scheduled to participate in a VIP reception (Wednesday, 8:00 PM) followed by a brow-raising art exhibit that runs July 17-19.

"We thought the juxtaposition of one of the most famous editorial cartoonist in the country and the Republican version of anonymous England-based street artist/activist Banksy would create a scintillating show worthy of Las Vegas," said exhibit director, Melissa Praemonitus. "Ramirez and Sabo are smart, funny and fearless; their work gives a voice to those who refrain from expressing their political opinions in public."

Wednesday evening's ticketed VIP reception, featuring premium gifts and a personalized custom cartoon for guests, will help raise money to support future shows including a student art competition for 2020. The complete schedule of Ramirez's appearances throughout the conference as well as a comprehensive list of speakers and events can be found at Freedomfest2019.com/speakers. Discounted "Art Lovers" tickets for a single day or the entire conference are available for readers and fans alike, courtesy of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. To find Review-Journal's discounted "Art Lovers" Pass, or the "Art Lovers" Day Pass Go to https://www.freedomfest.com/register-now/ . Both will automatically include a ticket to Wednesday night's art reception.

About the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Since 1909, The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. Over the years, it has transformed itself from an award winning newspaper that not only delivers local and community news, but spans the globe with far-reaching topics and coverage. The Review-Journal has successfully evolved into a multimedia and digital platform through its website Reviewjournal.com that includes a network of niche publications, breaking news, e-newsletters, customized content, custom printing, a production studio and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Michael Ramirez's editorial cartoons appear daily in the Las Vegas Review-Journal and at reviewjournal.com. Visit Review-Journal's circulation table at M1/Paris Hotel Conference Center foyer (next to C-Span exhibit).

Contact:

Melissa Praemonitus/517-388-1789

Art Exhibit Director

melissa@michaelpramirez.com

Wanda Blair/651-307-1159

Las Vegas Review-Journal

wblair@reviewjournal.com

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal