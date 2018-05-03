Two-Time Winner Atlas Real Estate Group Named Best of Colorado Property Management

Founded in 2013 by Jason Shepherd and Ryan Boykin, a 2017 Denver Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree, Atlas Real Estate Group manages more than 2,200 residential and commercial properties across Denver and its surrounding areas.

"Our property management model is as simple as owners helping owners. This recognition serves as a testament to that owner-focused approach," said Boykin. "As owners and investors ourselves, we're able to connect with our clients at a deeper level while applying that expertise to create a property management experience that's second to none."

Atlas Real Estate Group's team of real estate professionals help families and individuals in Colorado use real estate as a platform for generating passive income and building long-term wealth. Since the beginning, the group has bought and sold more than 4,000 properties on behalf of individuals, institutional investors and Atlas' own portfolio, totaling over $750 million worth of transactions.

"Our remarkable growth over the past decade has been fueled by our committed, client-focused team," said Shepherd. "I'm sincerely grateful to be surrounded by skilled and passionate professionals who make recognition like this possible."

About Atlas Real Estate Group: Atlas is a full-service real estate group specializing in investments, brokerage and property management in Denver. The firm was founded by Ryan Boykin and Jason Shepherd in 2013 on the belief that in order to serve a client's needs effectively, you first need to understand their perspective as an owner of real estate. The group's internal real estate holdings are over $50 million, and it has bought and sold more than 4,000 properties totaling over $750 million worth of transactions. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.RealAtlas.com.

