Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 92nd Annual Bud Billiken® Parade

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's back and more exciting than ever! On Saturday, August 14, the 92nd Annual Bud Billiken® Parade will take place on Chicago's south side and it will be a star-studded event, celebrating Chicago's youth and a very special hometown hero. Two-time WNBA MVP, Chicago Sky forward, and Chicagoland native, Candace Parker, will serve as the Grand Marshal for this year's parade and festival. This year's theme is Back to School, Back to Life and Back to Bud Billiken, which will celebrate everyone coming back together again after time apart due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

"Candace is seen as hometown hero to many of our city's youth and to have her lead the parade this year is just the burst of energy and excitement our students need as they prepare for their first full year back in classrooms since the beginning of the pandemic," says Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, president/CEO of the Chicago Defender Charities and Bud Billiken® Parade Chair. "After having to postpone last year's festivities due to COVID-19 restrictions, I am excited to have the community come back and safely celebrate this year's festivities."

Joining Parker for the festivities will be other local and national celebrities and dignitaries. Honorary Grand Marshals include the cast of VH1's Chicago Black Ink Crew, award-winning national media personality, Bevy Smith, as well as the creator of social media phenomenon, Black People Eats, Jeremy Joyce. McKinley Nelson, Founder of Project Swish Chicago will serve as Honorary Health Ambassador and additional honorary dignitaries include award-winning gospel artist, Jonathan McReynolds (honorary hometown hero) and Congressman Bobby Rush (honorary parade dignitary). Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will also participate in parade festivities.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. on 45th street and Martin Luther King Drive, Parker and others will lead the parade procession south on King Drive, going through Washington Park, and ending at Garfield Boulevard (55th Street).

The Bud Billiken® Festival will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in Washington Park. Attendees will be able to enjoy an array of activities provided by local vendors. In addition to on-site food and entertainment, there will be COVID-19 vaccination stations at various locations along the parade route and on festival grounds in Washington Park.

