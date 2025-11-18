Two Top 10 Permian Basin Operators Deploy Asset-Wide Continuous Methane Monitoring with LongPath Technologies®

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two top 10 oil and gas operators in the Permian Basin have executed agreements with LongPath Technologies to deploy large-scale, continuous methane monitoring across their operations. The agreements represent one of the most significant expansions of continuous monitoring ever implemented in the region, covering a combined area of more than 1.5 million acres and over 1,600 operational locations throughout West Texas and New Mexico.

Using LongPath's proprietary laser fence-line network, the systems provide real-time emissions detection, quantification, and automated alerts delivering continuous situational awareness across complex infrastructure. This technology is designed to integrate with the LDAR teams on the ground, providing 24/7 visibility and enabling operations teams to stay focused on production while maintaining top-tier environmental performance.

"These deployments mark a pivotal step for emissions management in the Permian," said Ian Dickinson, CEO of LongPath Technologies. "Together with leading producers across every major U.S. basin including the Permian, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Bakken; we're demonstrating how continuous monitoring with LongPath delivers the precision, reliability, and cost efficiency operators require to achieve both operational and environmental excellence."

The two operators have each tested LongPath's monitoring technology extensively across multiple asset types before scaling to full-asset coverage. Their adoption underscores LongPath's ability to deliver high-quality, scalable solutions that align with corporate emissions-reduction goals and help meet both regulatory and voluntary reporting standards.

LongPath's continuous monitoring platform has achieved more federal, state, and certification-level authorizations than any other methane detection system on the market. The company's technology enables operators to comply with EPA OOOO regulations, state-level frameworks, and pursue voluntary recognition such as OGMP 2.0 Gold Status under the United Nations Environment Programme's Oil and Gas Methane Partnership.

About LongPath Technologies

LongPath Technologies delivers continuous, site-wide methane monitoring that helps energy operators reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and ensure compliance — all with measurable ROI.

Using proprietary laser-based technology, LongPath provides real-time, quantified emissions data that replaces traditional OGI and AVO methods with a scalable, automated solution. The platform enhances operational efficiency, delivers federal and state regulatory compliance, and enables operators to achieve OGMP 2.0 Gold Status certification and alignment with other global reporting frameworks.

For more information, visit www.longpathtech.com.

SOURCE LongPath Technologies, Inc.