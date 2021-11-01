Two Top 5 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Affirm Their Trust in Calyx RIM, Execute Long-Term Contract Extensions

Both organizations are relying on Calyx RIM to ensure compliance with increasingly complex global publishing requirements and for the management and tracking of detailed product information, registrations, and authorizations. In addition to complying with regulations enacted to ensure patient safety worldwide, these leading global pharmaceutical companies will leverage Calyx RIM to adhere to the Identification of Medicinal Products (IDMP) standard that will begin having an impact on European registrations in 2022.

By choosing Calyx RIM through 2026, these pharma industry leaders have substantiated the true value Calyx RIM delivers.

"By choosing to extend their use of Calyx RIM, these leaders in the pharmaceutical industry have substantiated the true value Calyx RIM delivers," said Jo English, Vice President, Regulatory Information Management, Calyx. "We're honored to have earned their trust and to continue delivering the robust tools they need to comply with IDMP and other regulatory requirements, ultimately helping patients around the world maintain access to much needed medical treatments."

This marks three long-term Calyx RIM contract renewals signed by Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical companies in the past month.

