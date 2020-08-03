Two Top New Jersey Producers Choose Nations Lending because 'the mission is growth'

Canales brings to Nations more than 20 years' worth of combined experience in loan origination and branch leadership. Estevez has been originating loans in New Jersey for the last three years and learned the business from his father Esteban, who is joining his son's branch as Sales Manager.

"Eric and Jose have a real rapport with their borrowers and they're very growth-minded," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production. "We think, at Nations, the sky is the limit for these two."

Estevez and Canales specialize in educating first-time home buyers on the path to homeownership and are experts in renovation loans as well. They remain committed to serving the Hispanic community and other minority communities in their area.

"I'm blown away by the support from corporate here at Nations. The mission is growth, both on our end and at HQ," Canales said. "Everyone is so accessible, and I can see this partnership really enhancing our ability to help as many people as possible attain the American dream of homeownership."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 800, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

For more information contact:

Nations Lending Corporation™

Cheryl Lieber

216-503-6828

[email protected]

SOURCE Nations Lending Corporation

Related Links

https://nationslending.com/

