Two Tree Capital Hires Homebuilding Veteran Tyson Williams to Accelerate Development of Build-to-Rent Portfolio

Brings two decades of residential homebuilding experience at American Homes 4 Rent, Ryland Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities to Director of Construction role

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Tree Capital ("Two Tree"), an acquirer and developer of single-family rental home communities, today announced that it has appointed Tyson Williams as Director of Construction to help accelerate the growth of its build-to-rent (BTR) portfolio. Mr. Williams brings over 18 years of residential homebuilding experience at multiple private and publicly-owned homebuilding companies including American Homes 4 Rent, Ryland Homes, CalAtlantic Homes and Century Communities to the role. In this position, he will be responsible for overseeing all construction operations for Two Tree Capital's growing portfolio of BTR communities located across Phoenix, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada and Denver, Colorado.

"With a 2,000 home pipeline and an experienced team in place, Two Tree is well-positioned to capture the growth opportunity that the BTR sector presents," said Scott Maddux, Co-Founder and CEO of Two Tree Capital. "Our communities provide an important housing solution for many households – from millennials looking for more space to baby boomers hoping to downsize, particularly as homeownership becomes increasingly out of reach for so many. Tyson is a proven homebuilding professional and leader with specific BTR experience who will help ensure our communities get built on time and on budget. We could not be more pleased to welcome him at this exciting time for the company and our industry."

Most recently, Williams served as Regional Vice President of Operations for American Homes 4 Rent, where he developed 2,900 lots from 2019-2022 across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Texas, Nevada, Utah and Washington. In this position, he also helped build and oversee the purchasing and construction teams for the company's horizontal and vertical communities. Prior to American Homes 4 Rent, Williams served as Vice President of Operations for Century Communities and CalAtlantic Homes. He also held various manager-level positions at Ryland Homes (now CalAtlantic Homes).

"Two Tree Capital's management team uniquely combines institutional experience with an entrepreneurial drive to address the critical need for entry-level homes throughout the United States," said Williams. "I have spent the last several years in the BTR space and have seen first-hand how demand for these communities continues to grow as the sector combines the benefits of single-family living with the flexibility of renting. I could not be more pleased to join the Two Tree team in bringing their excellent BTR communities to life."

Williams joins other recent additions to the Two Tree management team, including Jonathan Sweet, Director of Land Acquisition, a 40-year industry veteran who specializes in acquiring and developing land. Mr. Sweet has been directly involved in acquiring and developing over 40,000 residential units over the course of his career and joined Two Tree from American Homes 4 Rent, where he was Vice President of Land Acquisition across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Washington. Joshua Binkley joined Two Tree as Director of Development to oversee all of the company's pre-development activities. Prior to Two Tree, he worked for Kornwasser Properties and Douglas Emmett where he managed construction and development projects from nearly every real estate asset class.

Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, Two Tree Capital has a 2,000 home pipeline in various stages of development in high-growth markets across the United States.

To learn more about Two Tree Capital, visit https://www.twotreecapital.com/

About Two Tree Capital

Two Tree Capital is addressing the critical need for entry-level housing throughout the United States by developing communities of single-family rental homes, also known as "build-to-rent" (BTR) communities in high-growth markets across the country. Two Tree's portfolio offers residents many of the benefits of single-family living with the flexibility, amenities and minimal maintenance responsibilities of renting. The company has a 2,000 home pipeline in various stages of development in high-growth markets across the United States.

