Two Trump Hotels Properties Earn Multiple 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best Of The Best Awards

Based on millions of reviews collected in 2019 from travelers around the world, award winners exemplify the ultimate favorite, top 1% of hospitality businesses around the globe. The complete list of award winners can found here: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels .

Trump® International Hotel Washington, D.C. features a central location, iconic and memorable design, and unparalleled service. In addition to ranking #2 overall in the Top 25 Luxury Hotels in the United States by Tripadvisor, the hotel has been named #3 in the Top 25 Hotels in the United States.

A showcase of bold style and engaging design situated along the Chicago River, Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago, is located in the heart of the city. Recognized #4 in the Top 25 Luxury Hotels in the United States, the hotel ranked #9 overall in Top 25 Hotels in the United States.

"It is an honor to be recognized by our incredible guests for the unrivaled experience provided at these beloved properties," said Eric Danziger, CEO of Trump Hotels. "Our teams are known for their exacting standards and keen attention to detail; we couldn't be more proud."

"Winners of the 2020 Travelers' Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition," said Tripadvisor Chief Commercial Officer Kanika Soni. "Although it's been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again."

One of the world's most recognized luxury hotel brands, Trump Hotels offers notable signature programs designed for the ultimate comfort of all guests - including Trump Attaché®, Trump Card® Privileges, Trump® Kids, and Trump® Pets.

To experience the best in class amenities and service of Trump Hotels, visit trumphotels.com.

About TRUMP HOTELS™

Trump Hotels™ is a brand of five-star luxury hotels and resorts with a mission of providing extraordinary customer experiences and luxury accommodations. Its exceptionally designed hotels in iconic locations put guests at the heart of each destination. Each property provides a variety of offerings including signature programs designed with the guest in mind, and every hotel has a distinct design that is culturally-relevant, with iconic architecture that is contextual to the destination. The brand's "Never Settle" philosophy permeates its everyday work culture, with dedicated leaders and talented associates priding themselves on impacting the guest experience with exacting standards and keen attention to detail. Reservations can be made at www.trumphotels.com.

Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago

A showcase of bold style and engaging design situated along the Chicago River, Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago, is located in the heart of the city at 401 N. Wabash Avenue. The hotel, comprising floors 14-27 of a 92-story residential tower developed by the Trump Organization, features 339 luxuriously appointed guest rooms including one-, two- and three-bedroom suites; The Spa at Trump® with 53 specially appointed spa guest rooms; the Health Club; Terrace 16 Restaurant & Bar, the new concept from Executive Chef Nick Dostal with indoor and outdoor seating, Rebar, a chic cocktail lounge and more. Designed by the noted architectural firm of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill with interiors by McGinley Design, Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago is a stunning addition to Chicago's distinguished skyline. The hotel underwent a design refresh as of 2016, elevating the guest rooms, suites and spa guest rooms in addition to the lobby and Rebar. The hotel was awarded five stars by the esteemed Forbes Travel Guide in 2018, and has received various accolades including Travel + Leisure as one of the "World's Best Hotels" for 2016 and Conde Nast Traveler's Choice Award as "Best in the World" 2016. For room and event reservations at Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago, call 312-588-8000 or (877) 458-TRUMP (7867). For more information, visit www.trumphotels.com/chicago. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Trump® International Hotel Washington, D.C.

Washington's historic Old Post Office has been restored beyond its initial grandeur and proudly stands as the iconic, five-star Trump® International Hotel Washington, D.C., bringing a new level of luxury to Pennsylvania Avenue. The richly luxurious guest rooms and suites, among the largest in Washington, D.C., feature lofty 16-foot ceilings, soaring windows, beautifully restored historic millwork, and glittering crystal sconces and chandeliers. The thirty-five suites include the Trump Townhouse with its private entrance on Pennsylvania Avenue. At 6,300 square feet of interior space, it is the largest and most luxurious suite in Washington, D.C. and among the largest in the country. The hotel also offers a total of 38,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including the opulent 13,200-square-foot Presidential Ballroom, the largest among D.C. luxury hotels, a 10,000-square-foot The Spa by Ivanka Trump™ and Fitness Center, D.C.'s first BLT Prime restaurant by Chef David Burke and the country's second location of Sushi Nakazawa by Chef Daisuke Nakazawa. For more information, visit www.trumphotels.com/washington-dc. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

