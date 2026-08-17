Two Trusted OT Cybersecurity Leaders Join Forces to Deliver AI-Speed Protection to Protect Critical Infrastructure

Industrial Defender and Fortress Information Security integrate asset truth with AI-driven vulnerability correlation

ORLANDO, Fla. and FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leaders in OT cybersecurity are collaborating on an innovative artificial intelligence-driven integration aimed at helping clients identify and remedy cyber threats faster.

The new integration will deliver OT teams the answer to "what's affected and what matters most?" in minutes, facilitating rapid threat identification and remediation.

"Every OT security and compliance leader is hired to do one job: know instantly which assets are exposed when a new vulnerability surfaces, and get ahead of it before exposure becomes incident," said George Kalavantis, CEO, Industrial Defender.

"AI-assisted research tools are finding software flaws faster than most teams can triage them, and for critical infrastructure operators who cannot patch on demand, that job is growing more urgent.

This AI-powered integration strives to solve this challenge."

Industrial Defender, boasting 20 years of OT asset visibility for critical infrastructure, and Fortress Information Security, an AI-Powered Risk Management provider trusted across energy, government, and defense, today announced this integrated solution is ready to serve clients.

Connected through an open API, the integration marries Industrial Defender's asset intelligence -- firmware and software versions, configurations, patch levels, and operational risk context -- with the Fortress' AI-driven vulnerability correlation and remediation workflow.

"When a vulnerability is disclosed, the joint solution maps it to every affected asset in the environment, down to embedded components buried in specific firmware builds, and prioritizes response by asset criticality, location, and connectivity instead of a generic severity score," Kalavantis said.

The integration delivers:

Minutes-not-weeks correlation: newly disclosed vulnerabilities mapped automatically to every affected asset and component in the environment

Context-driven prioritization: risk scoring grounded in operational reality, not CVSS scores alone

End-to-end NERC CIP coverage: audit-ready evidence spanning asset categorization through configuration, vulnerability, and supply chain risk assessment

A closed-loop remediation workflow with a defensible record of action

"The job hasn't changed: Know what's exposed and fix what matters most first. What's changed is the clock," said Alex Santos, CEO and Co-Founder of Fortress Information Security. "Pairing our correlation engine with Industrial Defender's asset truth means operators can do that job at the speed AI-driven disclosure demands."

Kalavantis underscored the Industrial Defender depth and breadth of asset intelligence as vital to the integrated solution's success.

"Two decades of building the most accurate picture of what's actually running in industrial environments only does the job if that picture moves as fast as the threat does," Kalavantis said.

"This integration turns asset truth into prioritized, defensible action the moment a new vulnerability appears. The job security and compliance teams are hired to do, done right."

The integration is available now to joint customers of both companies. Learn more at https://www.industrialdefender.com/partners/fortress

About Industrial Defender

Industrial Defender provides OT and ICS cybersecurity and compliance solutions for critical infrastructure operators, including electric utilities, oil & gas, chemical, water, and manufacturing organizations. The platform delivers continuous OT asset visibility, vulnerability management, and audit-ready compliance reporting across frameworks including NERC CIP, NIS2, IEC 62443, and NIST CSF.

About Fortress Information Security

Fortress is the leading Agentic Risk Management company, defending critical infrastructure, and government agencies against cyber threats and mission risks. Fortress engages industry through the Asset to Vendor Library and the North American Energy Software Assurance Database (NAESAD), and serves eight of the top ten public utilities and three of the six U.S. military branches. Learn more at fortressai.com.

Media Contacts

Industrial Defender: Bryan Mitchell, [email protected]

Fortress Information Security: Vrge Public Relations – [email protected]

SOURCE Industrial Defender