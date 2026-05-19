Two Tufts-Trained Dentists Join Danvers Dentistry, Expanding Expert Care for Essex County Patients

Drs. Salvatore Guerriero and Salvatore Colletta bring over six decades of combined clinical experience to one of Danvers' most established dental practices

DANVERS, Mass., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danvers Dentistry, a leading dental practice serving the North Shore of Massachusetts since 1978, today announced the addition of two highly accomplished general and cosmetic dentists: Dr. Salvatore Guerriero and Dr. Salvatore Colletta. Both physicians are effective immediately accepting new and existing patients at the practice's Federal Street location.

Dr. Salvatore Guerriero DMD Dr. Salvatore Colletta DMD

Dr. Guerriero and Dr. Colletta each earned their DMD degrees from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and completed their residencies at Berkshire Medical Center. Together, they bring over three decades of individual clinical experience, a deep commitment to patient-centered care, and expertise in the latest advancements in dental techniques and technology.

Their clinical capabilities span general, cosmetic, and emergency dentistry — including full-smile makeovers, dental implant restorations, porcelain crowns, and cosmetic veneers — services that complement and expand Danvers Dentistry's already comprehensive care offerings.

"We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Guerriero and Colletta to our team," said Dr. Rachana Vora of Danvers Dentistry. "They each bring exceptional clinical skill, a warm chairside manner, and a genuine passion for patient care. Their addition strengthens our ability to serve the Danvers community at the highest level."

About Danvers Dentistry

Founded in 1978 by Dr. David Cornwell, DDS — formerly known as Chestnut Green Dental Group — Danvers Dentistry has built a four-decade reputation for clinical excellence on the North Shore. The practice offers a full range of services including smile design, Invisalign® clear aligners, teeth whitening, preventive cleanings, fluoride treatments, oral cancer screenings, implant restorations, crowns, bridges, veneers, night guards, sports guards, root planing and scaling, and complete and partial dentures. Patients consistently recognize the practice's friendly staff and the quality of care delivered by its dentists and hygienists. Danvers Dentistry is located at 7 Federal Street, Danvers, MA 01923. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Guerriero, Dr. Colletta, or any member of the Danvers Dentistry team, visit www.danversdentistry.com or call the office directly.

SOURCE Danvers Dentistry