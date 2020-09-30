Two UBS Advisors Named to Working Mother Magazine's List of Top Wealth Advisor Moms

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS announced today that two financial advisors in Texas have been named to Working Mother and SHOOK Research's 2020 Top Wealth Advisor Moms list. Recognized honorees include Sherry Verburgt of the Houston River Oaks branch and Carol Mani Johnston of San Antonio.

Working Mother and SHOOK Research rank advisors based on the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their team, revenues generated for the firm, and the quality of the advisor's practices. The list is comprised of 300 financial advisors and criteria is based on quality of practice, industry experience, working mother status, compliance record, assets under management and algorithm results by SHOOK research.

"We are extremely proud of these hard working leaders in our organization. They are stand out both in and out of the office and extremely deserving of this award," says Craig Vandegrift, Managing Director and South Texas-Market Head at UBS. "Both Sherry and Carol have demonstrated a commitment to both their clients and their families and we're proud to say they're a part of the UBS team."

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.workingmother.com/top-wealth-advisor-moms-2020

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.



About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Working Mother and SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms is comprised of 300 financial advisors. The criteria is based on quality of practice, industry experience, working mother status, compliance record, assets under management, revenue and algorithm results by SHOOK Research. Neither UBS Financial Service Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

