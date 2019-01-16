Two U.S. Supreme Court Petitions Requesting Supervision Of 7th Circuit Court Of Appeals Filed By Law Office Of Attorney John H. Davis

This alleged kidnapping occurred in Alabama where son, Eric, was living temporarily due to his mother's 3-year NASA software engineering employment contract in Huntsville. Eric was born in Indianapolis, Indiana where at that time his father was deputy prosecuting attorney with Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Eric's case charges two Alabama judges with accepting a case filed by Limestone county Alabama state agency requesting judge to take charge of Eric by alleging neglect. The Alabama judge accepted state petition without ever having an evidentiary hearing and, to date, Eric is still held by Alabama. As such, plaintiffs charge two Alabama judges with alleged kidnapping along with several agencies which allegedly assisted/participated.

Furthermore, the Complaint appeared to cause negative reactions with Indiana judicial system. Earlier in 2016, then-Alabama Attorney General (AG) Luther Strange refused proper service of Indiana District Court Summons/Complaint thereby contradicting provisions of AG's office which mandates that when an Alabama agency is sued the AG office represents such agency. Moreover, said refusal is contradictory to AG's/Alabama Medicaid Fraud Control Unit's duty to investigate fraud as set forth under contractual obligations between Department of Health & Human Services and Alabama.

The Complaint sets forth factual allegations supporting motives for alleged illegal actions by Alabama judges/agencies. For example, one motive alleged is receipt of Medicaid/SSI/other federal & state funds which are applied for and held by said Alabama judges/agencies for those children, however, during sixteen-plus (16+) years, Alabama Judge Jeanne W. Anderson headed a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization where she allegedly directed funds from federal/state agencies into her court budget thereafter directing same funds into her own non-profit for purposes of purported assistance (ostensibly) for minor children's welfare. For seventeen-plus (17+) years, this case traversed Alabama, Indiana, Seventh Circuit and finally Supreme Court. Now, the Petition's central issue is: 'Seventh Circuit disbarment of Attorney-Plaintiff Davis for allegedly filing an appeal in a "pro se" manner which has not been nor cannot be supported by any evidence of "pro se" filing'.

Both Petitions above have Cherry as common denominator. In first case, Cherry granted two district court time extensions that were not honored. In second case ( Kennedy, Davis v. Schneider Electric) , Cherry granted summary judgment against Kennedy and also granted motion (sanctions) against Attorney Davis for allegedly filing (frivolous) motion while ignoring credible/disputable facts. Cheryl Janky v. Lake County Convention and Visitors Bureau seemingly reflects fact that Cherry has penchant for ignoring submitted facts. Cherry recently retired.

Given Cherry's extra-judicial written statements from unrelated cases contained within Orders against Attorney Davis, Cherry did not recuse himself from either case despite Kennedy's filing Motion to Disqualify Judge (28U.S.C.§455). Moreover, the Seventh Circuit panel totally ignored appellate brief issues regarding §455motion further ignoring that Cherry [himself] concluded no appearance of bias as Cherry ruled on the §455motion.

Notably, Alabama defendants appear to possess shady motives like others allegedly colluding in "Children-as-Cash-Cows" situations famously enumerated by Late Georgia Senator Nancy Schaefer.

