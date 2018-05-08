Two Veteran Sell-Side Bank Analysts Join Fourthstone LLC

Oetting was most recently a Vice President of Equity Research and publishing analyst on the U.S. Mid- and Small-Cap Banks team at J.P. Morgan. The team was ranked #1 by Institutional Investor annually from 2011 – 2017. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Oetting served as Assistant Vice President on the insurance equity research team at FBR Capital Markets covering 25 companies. He earned a B.S. in Managerial Economics from Washington University in St. Louis and a Master of Science in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics.

Burtch was previously the Head Research Associate at Raymond James & Associates' Chicago office responsible for covering more than 80 banks during the course of his tenure there. During his nine-year career at Raymond James, Burtch conducted research on small- to large-cap bank names located in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Southwest and West Coast. He holds a Bachelors in Economics from the University of Michigan.

"We're excited to welcome Jason and Grant to the Fourthstone team," said Phil Stone, Fourthstone's Managing Partner. "They each contribute a unique perspective on the financial sector and we look forward to leveraging their insights on behalf of our investors."

Fourthstone (www.4thstone.com) is a St Louis-based investment firm that utilizes a long/short equity investment strategy focused on banks, thrifts and other select investments.

