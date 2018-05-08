Two Veteran Sell-Side Bank Analysts Join Fourthstone LLC

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourthstone LLC ("Fourthstone"), a St Louis-based investment manager, today confirmed that Jason Oetting and Grant Burtch have joined the firm as Senior Investment Analysts. The two hires will support the firm's growth, which has been driven by its appearance as a top-performing hedge fund manager in both the Prequin and BarclayHedge 2017 annual rankings.
Oetting was most recently a Vice President of Equity Research and publishing analyst on the U.S. Mid- and Small-Cap Banks team at J.P. Morgan. The team was ranked #1 by Institutional Investor annually from 2011 – 2017. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Oetting served as Assistant Vice President on the insurance equity research team at FBR Capital Markets covering 25 companies. He earned a B.S. in Managerial Economics from Washington University in St. Louis and a Master of Science in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics.
Burtch was previously the Head Research Associate at Raymond James & Associates' Chicago office responsible for covering more than 80 banks during the course of his tenure there. During his nine-year career at Raymond James, Burtch conducted research on small- to large-cap bank names located in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Southwest and West Coast. He holds a Bachelors in Economics from the University of Michigan.
"We're excited to welcome Jason and Grant to the Fourthstone team," said Phil Stone, Fourthstone's Managing Partner. "They each contribute a unique perspective on the financial sector and we look forward to leveraging their insights on behalf of our investors."
About Fourthstone LLC
Fourthstone (www.4thstone.com) is a St Louis-based investment firm that utilizes a long/short equity investment strategy focused on banks, thrifts and other select investments.
