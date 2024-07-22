Two Viral TikTok Brand Sensations Partner to Revolutionize Frozen Treats

Clean Simple Eats Teams Up with Ninja®, Makers of the Ninja® CREAMi®, as Official Protein Powder Partner

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Simple Eats (CSE) is proud to announce that Ninja®, the #1 Ice Cream Maker in the US for the last 3 years*, has named CSE as its official protein powder partner for the iconic Ninja® CREAMi® in the U.S. This collaboration promises to bring a new level of delicious flavor to the world of frozen treats, aligning perfectly with both brands' commitments to quality and nutrition.

This summer, the two iconic and viral TikTok brands are coming together to offer fans new recipe inspiration, featuring CSE's popular line of protein powder flavors including Simply Vanilla, Chocolate Brownie Batter and Chocolate Peanut Butter. Future collaboration announcements will be posted on @CleanSimpleEats and @NinjaKitchen social media channels.

Several healthy, protein-packed recipes will be added to the multitude of recipes already found on Ninja Test Kitchen. This partnership for Ninja® CREAMi® was spurred by the number of TikTok influencers and consumers posting unique, better-for-you treats made with CSE's Protein Powders.

"We first found the Ninja® CREAMi® on TikTok, and we were excited to see so many people using our protein powders to create these indulgent treats. Of course we had to jump on the viral trend of protein ice cream, and it did not disappoint. We are absolutely thrilled to bring these drool-worthy protein-packed recipes to even more people," said Erika Peterson, Clean Simple Eats Founder. "Ninja's commitment to innovation and quality matches our own mission, and we promise this is going to be one sweet partnership for both of our communities."

"Once consumers realized that the Ninja® CREAMi® enabled them to create healthy, protein-packed and delicious pints of ice cream, TikTok content exploded," said Kaitlyn Hebert, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Ninja. "Millions of TikTok posts about the Ninja® CREAMi® showcases users prepping and enjoying their favorite protein-packed frozen treats. The trend is here to stay, and we're proud to partner with CSE to reach even more consumers. We can't wait to see what our fans will create next!"

About Clean Simple Eats: Founded in 2013 by husband and wife team Erika and JJ Peterson, Clean Simple Eats is a health and wellness industry leader dedicated to helping others elevate their lives through food and fitness. CSE has grown into a powerhouse and nutrition supplement brand known for the best tasting Protein Powders, Super Greens Mixes, Collagen Powders, Energy and Hydrate Drink Mixes, and even more game-changing products distributed at retailers across the country. The brand uses only clean, natural, quality-sourced ingredients in all products and never includes artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors or added sugars. For more information, visit www.cleansimpleats.com.

*Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar sales, 52 weeks ending Dec 30 2023 / 52 weeks ending Dec 31 2022 / 52 weeks ending Jan 1 2022 (Ice Cream/Yogurt Makers)

