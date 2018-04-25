Two Washington State FIRST teams are World Champions

Team 2976, the Spartabots from Skyline High School in Sammamish and Team 12611, TechNova, a community based-team from Renton made it to the world stage to become World Champions. Both teams had tremendous STEM and teamwork performances. In addition to these teams, many other FIRST Washington teams including the two FIRST LEGO League teams, walked away with awards recognizing their hard work in the sport of science, technology and teamwork.

Jasmine, president of the Spartabots said after winning, "We have poured thousands of hours into striving to do our best, and I couldn't be more proud of each person on this team. The dedication and drive of my teammates is truly awe-inspiring. We've learned how to problem solve under pressure and have grown into stronger engineers and leaders. For me, every second I have spent in our build room, on a practice field and at competition was well worth it, not because of the win but because of the priceless experience, immense knowledge and lifelong connections I've gained. Thank you to all the mentors, parents, sponsors, FIRST Washington and FIRST who make this possible."

"This is a sport where every kid can go pro. There is a job out there for each of these students, and Washington employers are excited about the skill set that these kids are learning," says Erin McCallum, president of FIRST Washington.

As one student from the TechNova commented, "Today, I have realized that it isn't all about winning. I feel as if FIRST is a part of me and I want to inspire as many people as possible to get involved because this program is truly amazing and something that all students should experience."

To learn more please visit www.firstwa.org. Team summary of Awards:

FIRST LEGO League, 4th-8th grade:

https://app.smartsheet.com/b/publish?EQBCT=8859aeebd7b34bf5aacf7927c6f5f5e0

FIRST Tech Challenge, 7th-12th grade:

https://app.smartsheet.com/b/publish?EQBCT=83faa599d82446778b96636bd171fb5c

FIRST Robotics Competition, 9th-12th grade:

https://app.smartsheet.com/b/publish?EQBCT=32f4a2ce2d66455cb0e08e2a098963da

