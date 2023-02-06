Two Weeks Until the 3-day Drafting Commercial Contracts Training Course (February 20-22, 2023)

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3-day Drafting Commercial Contracts Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Negotiate and draft clear and concise commercial agreements that meet the challenges of today's commercial environment.

Part One: Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts focuses on developing a robust structure and formation to your contracts and expanding your drafting skills to deliver concise and watertight agreements. It will also explain the fundamentals of how contracts are interpreted.

Part Two: Precise and Careful Drafting looks in more detail at the more complex clauses and how they can be drafted and applied to leverage commercial value and manage legal risk.

Practical interactive learning style

This workshop-style programme has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the programme the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft contracts which meet your commercial objectives as well as ensuring that there are no 'surprises' further on.

Key Topics Covered:

Contract interpretation

Systems of law

Civil law vs common law approaches to drafting

Precedent (and some Latin)

Interpretation and construction

Clarity and ambiguity: Arnold v Britton, Wood v Capita Insurance

Ambiguity: Investors Compensation Scheme v West Bromwich

Classical contract interpretation (six canons)

Modern contract interpretation (ten principles)

The effect of Brexit on contract drafting and interpretation

Admissible background

Private dictionary principles

How do you form a contract? (Part 1)

Ingredients to form a contract

Classical



Offer



Acceptance



Consideration



Battle of the forms



Other elements in formation

Sui generis formation

How do you form a contract? (Part 2)

Distinctions between negotiations and contracts

Have you accidentally formed a contract while negotiating?



The six steps of Pagnan Freres





'Subject to contract'





'Without prejudice'



RTS Flexible Systems Ltd v Molkerei Alois Muller

Commercial contract format and structure

Splitting form from content

Form

Law and custom



Tone and format



Deed or under hand?



Drafting techniques



Mapping: free drafting (when you have no precedent)





Mapping: tied drafting (when you have a starting point)

Structures of typical commercial contracts

Ancillary documentation and contracts

Drafting for certainty

Pre-contract documentation and discussions

Tendering



Prevention is better than cure



Negotiations



TLAs



NDAs

Content of TLAs

Agreements to agree

Variations

Terms: implied, express and standard (Part 1)

Implied terms

Three types



The 2015 revision



Plus 1

Terms: implied, express and standard (Part 2)

Express terms

Time is of the essence



Best endeavours clauses



Reasonable endeavours



Nuances and efforts



The obligation spectrum

Meaning of standard terminology

Reasonable



Substantial



Material

Drafting techniques: the easy but not well-known stuff (Part 1)

Practical tips

Drafting techniques: the easy but not well-known stuff (Part 2)

Differences between 'shall do', 'will do', 'endeavour to do'

Understanding WCI and why you cannot draft contracts without them

Differences between warranties, undertakings and representations

Differences between warranties and indemnities

Exclusion and limitation clauses

Myths about liability clauses

Internationally accepted practice

Economic rationale for this area of law

The liability protection spectrum

Jurisdictional differences

Factors affecting liability. or not

Negotiating liability clauses: risks and responsibilities

The ACE principle

Acceptance of risk

Capping of risk

Exclusion of risk

Arguments used by each side when negotiating

Drafting a liability clause: tips, tricks and techniques

The change in law and practice since 2016

Indirect and consequential loss: the changing position since 2017

UCTA and CRA

Introduction to boilerplate

A functional methodology

Transferring contractual rights and obligations

Transferring rights

Assignment



Novation



Other transfers



An exercise: in the real world

Third-party rights

Privity



Some history



Practical examples



The new rules



Drafting issues and traps

Welded boilerplate

Interpretation

Importance



Start vs finish



Headings and titles



Usual interpretation clauses

Notice and communications

Purpose of a clause



Problematic clauses



Relevant case law

Waiver

Purpose



Effect



Clause



How does it work?



Variation



The remedies addendum



The 2018 revision

Invalidity and severance

Purpose



Invalid clauses - and consequences



Blue pencil test



Repair



Clause



Bolt-ons

Joint and several liability

Joint/several/joint and several - differences



Purpose



Clause



Bolt-ons

Force majeure

Purpose



Some history



A partisan view of risk



What is force majeure?



Effect



Procedure



Clause



The court

Payments and interest

Payment clauses

Purpose



Goods default



Clauses

Interest clauses

A clause: charging interest for late payment



Penalties and rates of interest



Force majeure and payments



The importance of waiving rights - or not

Confidentiality clauses

Doing without a confidentiality agreement

A confidentiality clause: the practice

A definition: what is confidential?

Clause outline

Sample clauses

Term and termination; entire agreement clauses; governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses

Term and Termination

Purpose



Term



Termination



Reasons for termination



Consequences of termination



Survival

Entire agreement clauses

Purpose



Problem



A new purpose



The law



Drafting a clause



Documentary inclusion/exclusion

Governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses

Governing law



Jurisdiction



Dispute resolution clauses

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bs9uqy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets