Two-wheeler Braking System Market Size to Grow by USD 874.82 Million, Rising Electronic Content in Two-wheelers to Boost Market Growth - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Two-wheeler Braking System Market by Application (Motorcycle and Scooters) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the two-wheeler braking system market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 874.82 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Two-wheeler Braking System Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The rising electronic content in two-wheelers is driving the market growth. The growing acceptance of electronic content in two-wheelers leading to the rapid electrification of mechanical components. The advent of wheel speed sensors has led to the development and incorporation of ABS in two-wheelers. The rising use of automotive electronics in modern vehicles requires the adoption of automotive brake-by-wire systems to control body electronics in vehicles. The growing penetration of electronics and the rising dependence of vehicles on such electronics are making automotive brake-by-wire systems mainstream in vehicles.

Market Challenge: The design complications arising from the sophisticated braking systems will challenge the market during the forecast period. With the increasing application of ABS, the complexity of the control unit is rising. This increases repair costs significantly. Brake pads and brake linings are made from blends of nearly 10 to 20 types of materials. Hence, the blending process is highly complicated. Vendors need to choose high-performance and high-quality friction materials and adopt refined manufacturing processes to maintain the quality of friction materials. This increases the dependency of vendors on friction material suppliers, which will impede the global two-wheeler braking system market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The motorcycle segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of commuter motorcycles is high in emerging economies such as India. Developed economies such as the US are the biggest adopters of heavyweight motorcycles. Economical pricing leads to the adoption of commuter motorcycles. The high presence of the middle-income population in emerging economies is increasing the demand for commuter motorcycles.

APAC will be the leading region with 68% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia are the key countries for the two-wheeler braking system market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Aisin Corp.

Allied Nippon Pvt. Ltd.

ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd.

Brembo SpA

Continental AG

Endurance Technologies Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Masu Brake Pads Pvt. Ltd.

MK Group

NXP Semiconductors NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Two-wheeler Braking System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 874.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key consumer countries India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Corp., Allied Nippon Pvt. Ltd., ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd., Brembo SpA, Continental AG, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Masu Brake Pads Pvt. Ltd., MK Group, NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

