Two-wheeler Braking System Market size to grow by USD 944.79 million from 2023 to 2028, Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ADVICS Co. Ltd., Allied Nippon Pvt. Ltd. and ASK Automotive Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The two-wheeler braking system market is estimated to grow by USD 944.79 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.76%. The two-wheeler braking system market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer two-wheeler braking system market are ADVICS Co. Ltd., Allied Nippon Pvt. Ltd., ASK Automotive Ltd., Brembo Spa, BWI Group, Carlisle Companies Inc., Continental AG, Datson Engineering, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HL Mando Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Longzhong Holding Group Co. Ltd., Masu Brakes Pvt. Ltd., MK Group, Rico Auto Industries Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Nissin Brake Performance. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Two-wheeler Braking System Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

ADVICS Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive two-wheeler braking systems such as Advis Brake caliper and Advis advanced braking system modulator.

The company offers automotive two-wheeler braking systems such as Advis Brake caliper and Advis advanced braking system modulator. Allied Nippon Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers automotive two-wheeler braking systems such as Allied Nippon2W brake shoes and Allied Nippon brake pads.

The company offers automotive two-wheeler braking systems such as Allied Nippon2W brake shoes and Allied Nippon brake pads. ASK Automotive Ltd. - The company offers automotive two-wheeler braking systems such as ASK brake panel assembly, ASK brake shoe, and ASK disco brake pad.

The company offers automotive two-wheeler braking systems such as ASK brake panel assembly, ASK brake shoe, and ASK disco brake pad. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 63% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. India, China , and Indonesia are amongst the largest users of two-wheeler braking systems in Asia Pacific . A collective effort is being made by governments across countries, such as China , Japan , India , and South Korea to shift the focus from fossil fuel cars to electric vehicles.

Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Rising electronic content in two-wheelers

Rising electronic content in two-wheelers Key Trend - Development of remote diagnostics and prognostics for autonomous vehicles

- Development of remote diagnostics and prognostics for autonomous vehicles Major Challenges - High cost of development and maintenance of electronic braking systems

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into drum and disc. The drum segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Drum brakes are braking devices that produce friction by means of a set of trundles or pads pressing against an inner surface of the rolling drum. Furthermore, the increasing demand for automobiles in demand for automobiles in developing countries is anticipated to drive the drum brake segment.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Related Reports

The heavy-duty vehicle braking system market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,108.11 million.

The aircraft braking systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,551.82 million.

Two-wheeler Braking System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Key countries China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio