Two-Wheeler Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market to grow by USD 19.23 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bajaj Auto Ltd., BorgWarner Inc. and Continental AG, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The two-wheeler engine control unit (ECU) market is estimated to grow by USD 19.23 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.05%. The two-wheeler engine control unit (ECU) market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer two-wheeler engine control unit (ECU) market are Bajaj Auto Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., dSPACE GmbH, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mikuni Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nikki Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, S and S Cycle Inc., Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and SEDEMAC Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Bajaj Auto Ltd. - The company offers two-wheeler electronic control units such as engine management ECUs for enhanced vehicle performance.

BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers two-wheeler electronic control units such as EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) controllers, enhancing engine efficiency.

Continental AG - The company offers two-wheeler electronic control units such as ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and TCU (Transmission Control Unit) for improved safety and performance.

For details on companies and their offerings

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. South America will have the largest share of the market. The region contributes 29% to the global market growth. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to two-wheeler electronic control unit market players is APAC. Factors including growing adoption of two-wheelers, rising awareness about the performance of two-wheelers, technological advancement, and the rapid growth of OEMs supplying various parts for two-wheelers with low costs drive the regional market growth.

Impactful driver- Increased electrification of mechanical components

Increased electrification of mechanical components Key Trend - Smartphone connectivity for two-wheeler diagnostics

- Smartphone connectivity for two-wheeler diagnostics Major Challenges - Managing the increasing complexity and number of ECUs in vehicles

Market Segmentation

The computer segment is significant during the forecast period. Safety features like ABS on commuter two-wheelers are increasingly in demand owing to the imposition of laws mandating the installation of safety systems on these vehicles. Since the number of traffic accidents increases, consumer preference for safety features also increases, and thus, the demand for active and passive safety systems on two-wheeled vehicles is increasing.

Two-Wheeler Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.9 Regional analysis APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

