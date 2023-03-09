Two-wheeler engine market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.82%; The increasing electronic content in two-wheelers to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global two-wheeler engine market size is estimated to grow by 24.64 million units from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing number of electronic parts in two-wheelers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growth of the two-wheeler rental market may impede the market growth. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Two-Wheeler Engine Market 2023-2027

Global Two-Wheeler Engine Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing number of electronic components in two-wheelers is notably driving the market growth.

There is an increasing need to improve the level of safety and comfort of two-wheelers. This is made possible by advanced electronics integration.

This demand will enable the rapid electrification of mechanical parts and increased adoption of electronic technology in two-wheelers.

Additionally, the development of electronic fuel injection and ride-by-wire technologies paved the way for the development of motorcycle cruise control mechanisms.

Moreover, the range of consumer needs and OEM offerings have widened to include safety, performance, stability, and comfort. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growth of the two-wheeler rental market is a major challenge impeding the market growth.

Since 2017, there has been a trend in Europe to rent electric scooters using smartphone apps.

to rent electric scooters using smartphone apps. This trend hinders the growth of two-wheelers with traditional ICE technology as the majority of customers choose economical e-bikes rather than spending a lot of money to own a two-wheeler.

Moreover, India is also embracing this trend. This scenario is expected to hamper global market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Two-Wheeler Engine Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (motorcycles and scooters), and technology (ICE and electric).

The motorcycle segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Emerging markets like India have a higher prevalence of motorcycles for commuting due to increasing traffic congestion, while developed countries like the US have a higher prevalence of premium/heavyweight motorcycles. However, rising disposable incomes and a high proportion of a young population in emerging markets like India are driving demand for mid-range and high-end two-wheelers, which will be a major factor for the two-wheeler segment and affected markets. It is a positive driving force.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global two-wheeler engine market is segmented into APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global two-wheeler engine market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 73% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The APAC market is dominated by low-power, affordable geared motorcycles and gearless scooters used for commuting. Motorcycles are primarily seen as a personal and affordable alternative to public transport and cars. Road congestion and rising fuel prices, as well as cost-conscious purchasing behavior, are driving the popularity of motorcycles in the Asia-Pacific region. It is the main driver of market growth. China and India are the dominant countries in the APAC market.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Two-Wheeler Engine Market – Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of dual-sport motorcycles is an emerging trend in the market growth.

The wide range of features and possibilities associated with such a motorcycle category makes it suitable for sporting-related activities.

These bikes are better known as street versions of endurance-type off-road bikes. Equipped with a large displacement multi-cylinder engine, it demonstrates sufficient driving performance both on-road and off-road.

Some of these bikes also come with saddlebags. These factors thus drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Two-Wheeler Engine Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the two-wheeler engine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the two-wheeler engine market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the two-wheeler engine market across APAC, South America , North America , Europe , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of two-wheeler engine market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The electric two-wheeler motor market size is expected to increase by 2446.03 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 32.28%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by product (in-wheel motor and mid-drive motor) and vehicle type (e-scooter and e-motorcycle).

The two-wheeler braking system market size is expected to increase to USD 874.82 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.88%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by application (Motorcycle and Scooters) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Two-Wheeler Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% Market growth 2023-2027 24.64 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.19 Regional analysis APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key countries India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bajaj Auto Ltd., Chongqing YinXiang Motorcycle Group Co. Ltd., Chongqing Zongshen Automobile Industry Co. Ltd., Ducati Motor Holding Spa, Eicher Motors Ltd., Harley Davidson Inc., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Lifan Technology Group Co. Ltd., Loncin General Dynamics Co. Ltd., Luoyang Northern Ek Chor Motorcycle Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, Suzuki Motor Corp., Triumph Group Inc., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global two-wheeler engine market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global two-wheeler engine market 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Motor cycles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Motor cycles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Motor cycles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Motor cycles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Motor cycles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Scooters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Scooters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Scooters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Scooters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Scooters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application (million units)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application (million units)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 ICE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on ICE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on ICE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 50: Chart on ICE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on ICE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Technology (million units)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology (million units)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 69: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.8 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 85: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.10 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.11 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.12 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography (million units)



Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography (million units) - Volume

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Bajaj Auto Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Bajaj Auto Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Bajaj Auto Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Bajaj Auto Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Exhibit 115: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Overview



Exhibit 116: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key news



Exhibit 118: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Segment focus

12.5 Chongqing YinXiang Motorcycle Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Chongqing YinXiang Motorcycle Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Chongqing YinXiang Motorcycle Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Chongqing YinXiang Motorcycle Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Ducati Motor Holding Spa

Exhibit 123: Ducati Motor Holding Spa - Overview



Exhibit 124: Ducati Motor Holding Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Ducati Motor Holding Spa - Key offerings

12.7 Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Hero MotoCorp Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Hero MotoCorp Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Hero MotoCorp Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Lifan Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Lifan Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Lifan Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Lifan Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Loncin General Dynamics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Loncin General Dynamics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Loncin General Dynamics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Loncin General Dynamics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Luoyang Northern Ek Chor Motorcycle Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Luoyang Northern Ek Chor Motorcycle Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Luoyang Northern Ek Chor Motorcycle Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Luoyang Northern Ek Chor Motorcycle Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Piaggio and C. Spa

Exhibit 153: Piaggio and C. Spa - Overview



Exhibit 154: Piaggio and C. Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Piaggio and C. Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Piaggio and C. Spa - Segment focus

12.15 Suzuki Motor Corp.

Exhibit 157: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 TVS Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 161: TVS Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: TVS Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: TVS Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 164: TVS Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: TVS Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio