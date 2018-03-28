NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365600







According to "Global Two-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type, By Engine Capacity, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012–2022", two-wheeler market is projected to surpass $ 127 billion by 2022.Growing demand for two-wheelers has been backed by their relative affordability, high fuel efficiency, easy manoeuvrability and lower emissions.



Moreover, with an increasing number of companies launching new models across different regions, the growth trend of the global two-wheeler market appears to be quite positive over the next five-year period. Some of the major players operating in the global two-wheeler market include Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Piaggio & C. S.p.A., TVS Motor Company Limited, Harley Davidson, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and BMW Motorrad.



"Global Two-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type, By Engine Capacity, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012–2022", discusses the following aspects of two-wheeler market globally:

• Two-Wheeler Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped & Motorcycle), By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 251-500cc, & Above 500cc), By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with two-wheeler manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365600



