TWO WOMEN AND VETERAN-OWNED GOV CON BUSINESSESS HEADQUARTERED IN TAMPA, FLORIDA, RECEIVED VETERAN INSTITUTE FOR PROCUREMENT GROW CERTIFICATIONS

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Coalition and Paragon Cyber Solutions, recently completed the Veteran Institute Procurement (VIP) GROW Program, a comprehensive training and certification program that helps veteran-owned businesses strengthen their ability to win government contracts and do business with both military and civilian agencies.

On January 26, 2023, Cadence Coalition and Paragon Cyber Solutions was one of 45 companies from 16 states, plus D.C., to graduate from the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) GROW Program.

"This program will be a game changer for the growth of our companies. It offers extensive insight, resources, and mentorship. Cadence Coalition and Paragon Cyber Solutions were honored together and we are proud, to not only represent the Tampa Bay Defense Industry, and veterans, but also minority and woman-owned businesses."

- Shandi Perkins/CEO and Founder of Cadence Coalition

The first of its kind in the nation, VIP GROW is a 3-day, 27-hour comprehensive certification program designed for veteran-owned small businesses to increase their ability to win government contracts. Participants must be a C-level leader in a Veteran-owned small business operating for at least two years with a minimum of 3 full time employees and have experience working on government contracts as a prime and/or sub-contractor to a prime.

Facilitated by subject matter experts, VIP GROW participants receive hands-on market-based instruction that helps establish best business practices for Federal government contracting. There are over 20 topics taught by highly experienced industry and government professionals with a focus on accelerating growth through best business practices. Curriculum subject examples include: Reducing risk to veteran-owned companies, their customers, and teaming partners; Accounting/ Budgets/ Developing Rates; Compliance Contracting – Teaming, Joint Ventures, RFI; Financing/Capital Management; Human Resources; Insurance; Marketing – Proposals & Capture

Since the program launched in 2009, 1,113 Veteran-Owned Small Businesses have graduated from VIP GROW. VIP GROW graduates report growth rate averages of 57% within one year of graduating from the Institute and more than 180% two years after graduating.

VIP is fully funded by the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation, partnerships with SBA, Lockheed Martin, and the State of Maryland, and VIP sponsors.

