Two Women Launch Menopause Supplement Line and Support Community

With science-based ingredients, education, and community, Morphus encourages women to reimagine menopause as a journey of empowerment.

BOISE, Idaho, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea Donsky and Randy Boyer had their first glimpses into the unfamiliar world of perimenopause in 2016. Changes in their bodies—like overnight weight gain or loss, new aches and pains, unexpected feelings of rage, fits of tears, forgetfulness, and numerous other physical and emotional symptoms—were occurring daily. With no idea what was happening, they responded by doing what they do best: Research.

As co-founders of NaturallySavvy.com , Donsky and Boyer are no strangers to tough conversations. They've been educating the masses about health topics for more than 23 years, and talking about embarrassing topics like digestive issues and poop just came with the territory. As such, they are very comfortable initiating courageous and vulnerable conversations about very taboo subjects with family, GenX girlfriends, their private Facebook, and their public TikTok community.

After surveying thousands of women about menopause-related issues, they discovered that many of them were also suffering—yet suffering in silence because menopause and its symptoms are traditionally taboo topics.

Six years of research led Donsky and Boyer to the discovery of 85+ signs and symptoms of menopause , including weight gain, sleep problems, mood swings, hair loss, hot flashes, night sweats, fatigue, itchy ears, bruising, frozen shoulders, and many more. They quickly realized that although these symptoms were quite common among women, they were not openly discussed—and often not associated with this new phase of life.

This is why Morphus was born.

"More than a million women in the United States go into menopause each year, yet there are still not enough conversations about it. With so many of us embarking on this shared experience, it's time we validate and educate each other with knowledge and encouragement about what's happening to our bodies. At Morphus, we are passionate about empowering women to take control of their experiences, and we unapologetically advocate for their health by inspiring conversations and offering products that work—products we take ourselves," said nutritionist, menopause educator and researcher, and Morphus cofounder Andrea Donsky.

Launched in 2021, Morphus focuses on research and education to better understand the challenges women face in perimenopause and menopause. At the forefront of menopause research, Donsky and Boyer have created a three-pronged approach to banish the menopause stigma: building an engaged community; providing an educational website and research surveys; and now, launching a line of menopause-focused supplements.

Community

Andrea Donsky currently shares her menopause experience through comedy and education with her nearly 300K followers on TikTok , and the Morphus menopause community on Facebook provides non judgemental support. Members are encouraged to ask questions, share experiences, and walk through the menopause journey together. Using #MorphwithUS to share experiences across all social media platforms provides a continuing connection with the goal of highlighting the fact that none of us are going through this alone. In addition, in the coming months, the women of Morphus will be leading various events in order to continue menopause conversations online and in person.

Research & Education

Menopause is a natural stage of aging, yet there isn't a plethora of research conducted on women in this phase of life. As a menopause educator and researcher herself, Donsky is on a mission to change this. Her years of research have unveiled 85+ symptoms of menopause , and this knowledge is empowering to women who are noticing changes in their bodies but have only been told to look out for hot flashes and weight gain as the traditional symptoms. Interested women will find up-to-date and ongoing anecdotal and observational research and educational resources available at Wearemorphus.com.

Products

In 2023, Morphus will launch several supplement products to address some of the most pressing symptoms of perimenopause and menopause.

FiberUs will be the first Morphus product available. FiberUs is an unflavored soluble prebiotic fiber made from guar fiber. As women go into perimenopause and menopause, their digestive health can shift and change, often leading to increased gas, bloating, loose stools, and constipation. It is recommended that women get 25 to 35 grams of fiber a day, but most of us are only getting half that amount. With 6 grams of soluble fiber per serving, FiberUs supports digestive health by alleviating occasional constipation and diarrhea, supporting regularity, and supporting healthy weight management. Easy to take, FiberUs has no taste, texture, or smell, and it mixes well into hot or cold beverages and foods.

FiberUs ($39.95) can be purchased on WeareMorphus.com . Interviews with Morphus representatives are available upon request. High resolution images can be found here .

Additional products in the Morphus line will be released throughout the year, each designed to provide relief from specific perimenopause and menopause symptoms. The new product line will include:

DIM

Calmus

Omega 3-T

Berberine

Tocotrienols- E

About Morphus

Morphus combines the words "metamorphosis" + "us" (Morph/us) to represent the beauty and hope of women's transformation through menopause. Cofounded by Andrea Donsky and Randy Boyer, Morphus encourages women to reimagine menopause as a journey of empowerment by offering them an interactive community, research-based educational resources, and science-based supplements to support their bodies and provide symptom relief. For more information on Morphus , visit and follow @wearemorphus on Instagram , Facebook , and @andreadonsky on TikTok .

