Two WSSA Affiliates Offer Research Updates at Upcoming Annual Meetings

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) affiliates are meeting during the next two months to share their latest updates in Weed Science research. Each meeting will feature keynote speakers, educational symposia, and plentiful networking opportunities. The Canadian Weed Science Society (CWSS) / Société Canadienne de Malherbologie (SCM) will convene in Gatineau, Quebec, November 3-6, 2025, and the North Central Weed Science Society (NCWSS) will meet in Grand Rapids, Michigan, December 15-18, 2025.

Poster exhibitions at the Canadian Weed Science Society's annual meetings provide important updates on Weed Science research for participants, as they did at last year's meeting in Vancouver, shown here. Photo by Joe Omielan. Participants at last year's North Central Weed Science Society annual meeting in Kansas City experienced more than 100 student research posters and oral presentations as well as more than 80 from industry, government and academic researchers, and they can again at this year's meeting in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Photo by Joe Omielan.

"Everyone dedicated to weed management in Canada and in the North Central U.S. is invited to attend these meetings and become a member of one or both of these vibrant societies," says Hilary Sandler, Ph.D., WSSA president. "These venues are a perfect opportunity for weed science researchers, educators, and extension outreach professionals to share their challenges and successes in weed management and to discover what is working or not working in the field."

CWSS/SCM Annual Meeting -- Gatineau, Quebec, November 3-6, 2025

The CWSS/SCM conference will be held at the Hilton at Lac-Leamy, located at 3 Boulevard du Casino, Gatineau, QC from November 3-6, 2025. This year's theme is Biocontrol, Biosurveillance and Biodiversity.

"The Canadian Weed Science Society looks forward to welcoming attendees to Gatineau, QC, part of our National Capital Region," says Robert Nurse, Ph.D., CWSS/SCM President. "We have a great plenary planned highlighting Biocontrol, Biosurveillance and Biodiversity, followed by presentations from graduate students and other researchers highlighting weed management in cropping systems across Canada."

The event will also feature a tour at the Central Experimental Farm in Ottawa, Ontario; a plant identification workshop, an annual research update from the Prairie Weed Monitoring Network, keynote speakers, trivia night, and a photo contest. Panels and workshops on grant writing and scientific communication are also planned.

North Central Weed Science Society -- December 15-18, 2024, Grand Rapids, Michigan

The 80th North Central Weed Science Society (NCWSS) annual meeting convenes December 15-18, at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"Our members and program committees are looking forward to an outstanding meeting in Grand Rapids to wrap up 2025 with more than 100 student poster and oral paper contest participants and another 42 posters and 44 oral papers from industry, government and academic researchers," says Brett Miller, NCWSS President-Elect and Program Chair. "We're also excited about learning from a variety of keynote and symposia speakers."

Keynote speakers will include Dr. Tim Boring, Director of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Dr. Mirelle Luecke, Supervisory Curator of Gerald Ford Presidential Museum and Library. There will be five special sessions and symposia: 1) What's New in Extension 2) The Drone Revolution in Weed Science 3) The Impact and Future of Biologicals in Pest Management 4) What's New in the Industry and 5) Student Career Development and Interview Strategies. The meeting's program, registration and lodging information are available at this link: https://ncwss.org/annual-meeting/.

To learn more about WSSA and its affiliates organizations, such as CWSS/SCM and NCWSS, visit: https://wssa.net/.

About the Weed Science Society of America

The Weed Science Society of America is a nonprofit scientific society, founded in 1956 to encourage and facilitate the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and strengthens cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit www.wssa.net.

