Two Years After Hurricane Maria Devastation, Dominica's Jungle Bay Resort Reopens Bigger and Brighter

LONDON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominica's famed Jungle Bay Eco Villas celebrated its reopening during a soft launch earlier this month, welcoming its first guests ahead of its official launch at the end of June. The Caribbean boutique resort had previously operated for ten years, but was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Now, Jungle Bay has been relocated to the Soufriere village of Morne Acouma overlooking a marine reserve. Its shares are available under Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

The renovation of the property includes an expansion to 60 villas, from its previous 35, including additional world-class features for investors and holidaymakers to enjoy. The eco villas will follow international geotourism and ecotourism guidelines while supporting Dominica's commitment to become the 'world's first climate resilient nation', as famously pledged by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit following Hurricane Maria's aftermath in 2017. The resort is particularly devoted to promoting sustainable tourism by working with the local community, reducing its carbon footprint and generally protecting its natural surroundings.

Most importantly, Jungle Bay will hone in on its unique new location when it comes to health and wellness: "Our proximity to hot springs, some of the region's best diving, as well as yoga overlooking the Caribbean Sea are highlights of the new location," said developer Sam Raphael told Caribbean Journal.

Jungle Bay is part of a growing list of eco-friendly resorts debuting on the island this year, alongside world brands like Marriott's Anichi and Cabrits Kempinski Resort. It will operate under Dominica's CBI Programme – an initiative that enables vetted individuals and their relatives to acquire second citizenship through a monetary contribution to the island's economy. Applicants have two routes: a one-time contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund or buying into selected real estate.

For instance, in exchange for an investment worth at least US$200,000 for shares in approved real estate like Jungle Bay, successful applicants receive visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to nearly 140 destinations, enhanced business incentives, the ability to pass down the citizenship to future generations and other benefits. Revenue generated is then channelled into various key sectors like healthcare, education, infrastructure and climate change resilience. For the last two years, Dominica has been internationally recognised as offering the world's best economic citizenship programme by experts at the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine.

