Twobird, the Inbox Made for Tasks, Now Available to Microsoft Outlook Users

Designed to keep everything under control by helping users focus on the conversations, tasks, notes and events that are important now and clear out the things that can wait, Twobird takes the work out of keeping a clean inbox. The inbox enables users to stay on top of their day without switching apps, keeping context top of mind with notes, reminders and calendar all in one inbox interface.

"Twobird reimagines the inbox experience for everyone, and we're committed to growing access to our free platform," shared Garrett Mitchell, Twobird's Director. "By expanding beyond Google Mail, we are now able to reach millions of new users."

Twobird's to-do list-driven inbox includes the ability to:

Set aside the things that can wait with Reminders and Low Priority

Quickly clear out mail with Done and Unsubscribe

Share collaborative notes to work with others in real time, assign tasks, and leave comments

Organize with a built-in calendar that previews upcoming events at the top of your inbox

Focus on content with hidden signatures, simple formatting, and a minimal design

Twobird is available for free. To learn more about Twobird, visit www.twobird.com

About Ginger Labs

Ginger Labs is a leading productivity app developer known for its best-selling app, Notability, and Twobird, an all-purpose inbox. Launched in 2010 with the first release of iPad, Notability is a powerful yet wonderfully simple app for handwritten notes and has been the most popular productivity software on the App Store since 2013. Twobird elegantly handles emails, notes, reminders, and more in a distraction-free interface.

