Twobird, the Inbox Made for Tasks, Now Available to Microsoft Outlook Users
Platform expansion enables more people to simplify inbox clutter and to-do list management
Apr 08, 2021, 09:02 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, popular email to-do list Twobird is now available for Microsoft Outlook email users, in addition to Google Mail users. Launched last year, Twobird continues to grow, with people looking to simplify their inbox experience. Adding access to email clients like Outlook has been Twobird's most popular request.
Designed to keep everything under control by helping users focus on the conversations, tasks, notes and events that are important now and clear out the things that can wait, Twobird takes the work out of keeping a clean inbox. The inbox enables users to stay on top of their day without switching apps, keeping context top of mind with notes, reminders and calendar all in one inbox interface.
"Twobird reimagines the inbox experience for everyone, and we're committed to growing access to our free platform," shared Garrett Mitchell, Twobird's Director. "By expanding beyond Google Mail, we are now able to reach millions of new users."
Twobird's to-do list-driven inbox includes the ability to:
- Set aside the things that can wait with Reminders and Low Priority
- Quickly clear out mail with Done and Unsubscribe
- Share collaborative notes to work with others in real time, assign tasks, and leave comments
- Organize with a built-in calendar that previews upcoming events at the top of your inbox
- Focus on content with hidden signatures, simple formatting, and a minimal design
Twobird is available for free. To learn more about Twobird, visit www.twobird.com
About Ginger Labs
Ginger Labs is a leading productivity app developer known for its best-selling app, Notability, and Twobird, an all-purpose inbox. Launched in 2010 with the first release of iPad, Notability is a powerful yet wonderfully simple app for handwritten notes and has been the most popular productivity software on the App Store since 2013. Twobird elegantly handles emails, notes, reminders, and more in a distraction-free interface.
SOURCE Twobird
Share this article