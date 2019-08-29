TwoConnect Makes BizTalk Migrate/Upgrade to Azure Cloud Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TwoConnect, modern integrated applications and data solutions experts, today announced the availability of its BizTalk Migrate/Upgrade to Azure Cloud 3-Day PoC migration consulting service in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. TwoConnect customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

Microsoft Azure Consulting Services & BizTalk Integration Solutions

The TwoConnect BizTalk Migrate/Upgrade to Azure Cloud Solution

TwoConnect's BizTalk Migrate/Upgrade to Azure Cloud three-day briefing utilizes a proof-of-concept format that discusses whether or not it is worth upgrading to BizTalk or migrating your integrations to Microsoft Azure Logic Apps. Through the BizTalk 2020 Upgrade or Migrate to Azure proof of concept, you'll explore the requirements for upgrading or migrating, review requirements for configuring on-premises gateway and code-level refactor recommendations, and learn about Azure to on-premises connectivity and more.

You'll leave this session with a clear understanding of your options and your own roadmap for success – whether to BizTalk 2020 or Microsoft Azure Integration Services – as well as an understanding of your support and maintenance options and your managed services options.

BizTalk touches everything in your organization. Our award-winning BizTalk Managed Services team focuses on supporting, maintaining, and adapting your integration solutions to ensure the seamless continuity of your business operations.

Benefits of Migration to Azure

TwoConnect can help you move your data to the cloud, giving your company the ability to scale up or down at will, increase reliability, improve compliance, and greatly impact high availability of your workloads. Take advantage of serverless integration to easily connect data, apps, and devices anywhere, keeping all your disparate systems up-to-date, in real-time, and then easily collect, transform, and visually analyze your most strategic data. With Azure, integration has never been easier.

From Javier Mariscal, President, TwoConnect

"TwoConnect builds modern, integrated software apps and data solutions. We successfully merge the worlds of Microsoft and open source to bring powerful business solutions to organizations everywhere. We simplify modern software development for everyone through our team of amazing Microsoft MVPs, certified development managers, trainers, and our extended worldwide community of integration experts with whom we've partnered for over two decades."

From Microsoft

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome TwoConnect's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

Azure Marketplace

About TwoConnect

TwoConnect simplifies modern software development for everyone. Imagine a new software universe where implementing software changes goes from six to eight weeks to six to eight minutes. TwoConnect's team of Microsoft-certified Azure Logic Apps consultants and developers are available onsite or remotely to help you with implementation, architecture, performance, or technical issues. They are a member of the elite Microsoft BPI Virtual Technical Specialist team (one of only 18 worldwide) and a Microsoft Gold Application Integration Partner.

TwoConnect strives to work transparently with customers, write code that solves business challenges, and present solutions that both inform and educate.

