TwoConnect Makes BizTalk Support & Azure Managed Services Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

MIAMI, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TwoConnect, modern integrated applications and data solutions experts, today announced the availability of BizTalk Support & Azure Managed Services 3-Day PoC, a migration consulting service in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. TwoConnect customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management. As Microsoft Gold Cloud partners for Azure and BizTalk, TwoConnect can help you with all your digital transformation initiatives.

Microsoft Azure Integration Services & Data Solutions

The TwoConnect BizTalk Support & Azure Managed Services solution

TwoConnect's BizTalk Support & Azure Managed Services three-day briefing utilizes a proof-of-concept format that includes a review of BizTalk apps and data requirements, data mappings, BizTalk setup, and how to start creating your own personalized roadmap for success. Also included is a discussion on customized BizTalk support, an overview of Azure Managed Services, and a summary of Azure cloud opportunities available to you.

You'll leave this session with your own roadmap for success, an understanding of your support and maintenance options, managed services options, and clarity on how to proceed.

TwoConnect's award-winning BizTalk Support and Azure Managed Services team focuses exclusively on supporting, maintaining, and adapting all your integration solutions to ensure the seamless continuity of your business operations through their BizTalk Server Application Management (BSAM) solution that lets you focus on your core business while TwoConnect focuses on BizTalk.

Benefits of migration to Azure

TwoConnect can help you move your data to the cloud, giving your company the ability to scale up or down at will, increase reliability, improve compliance, and greatly impact high availability of your workloads. Take advantage of serverless integration to easily connect data, apps, and devices anywhere, keeping all your disparate systems up to date, in real time, and then easily collect, transform, and visually analyze your most strategic data using Microsoft Power BI and dashboards. With Azure, integration has never been easier.

From Javier Mariscal, President, TwoConnect

"TwoConnect builds modern, integrated software apps and data solutions. We successfully merge the worlds of Microsoft and open source to bring powerful business solutions to organizations everywhere. We simplify modern software development for everyone through our team of amazing Microsoft MVPs, certified development managers, trainers, and our extended worldwide community of integration experts with whom we've partnered for over two decades."

From Microsoft

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome TwoConnect's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

Azure Marketplace

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About TwoConnect

TwoConnect simplifies modern software development for everyone. Imagine a new software universe where implementing software changes goes from six to eight weeks to six to eight minutes. TwoConnect's team of Microsoft-certified Azure Logic Apps consultants and developers are available onsite or remotely to help you with implementation, architecture, performance, or technical issues. They are a member of the elite Microsoft BPI Virtual Technical Specialist team (one of only 18 worldwide) and a Microsoft Gold Application Integration partner.





