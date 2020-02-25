TwoConnect's Azure Insights & Performance Monitoring Service Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TwoConnect, Modern Integrated Applications and Data Solutions Experts, today announced the availability of its Azure Insights & Performance Monitoring: 3-Day PoC consulting service in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. TwoConnect customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management. As a Microsoft gold cloud partner for Azure and BizTalk, TwoConnect can help you with all your digital transformation initiatives.

TwoConnect - Modern Microsoft Azure & BizTalk Integration & Consulting Services

TwoConnect's three-day Azure Insights & Performance Monitoring proof of concept identifies business integration scenarios, plans an integration approach, and establishes Azure Application Insights services as part of the scope and setup. It covers how to design dashboards that help you analyze your most impactful business scenarios to support business strategies. Dashboards validate business decisions and ensure you have information about the impact of your strategic choices when you need it. This PoC takes you through the steps for adding Application Insights API, deploying dashboards, configuring the alerts, and determining the right support, maintenance, and service plans for your organization. You'll leave this session with your own roadmap for success and clarity on how to proceed.

TwoConnect's award-winning BizTalk Support and Azure Managed Services team focuses exclusively on supporting, maintaining, and adapting all your integration solutions to ensure the seamless continuity of your business operations through its BizTalk Server Application Management (BSAM) solution, which lets you focus on your core business while TwoConnect focuses on BizTalk.

TwoConnect can help you move your data to the cloud, giving your company the ability to scale up or down at will, increase reliability, improve compliance, and greatly impact high availability of your workloads. Take advantage of serverless integration to easily connect data, apps, and devices anywhere, keeping all your disparate systems up to date in real time, and then easily collect, transform, and visually analyze your most strategic data. With Azure, integration has never been easier.

"TwoConnect builds modern, integrated software apps and data solutions," said Javier Mariscal, President, TwoConnect. "We successfully merge the worlds of Microsoft and open source to bring powerful business solutions to organizations everywhere. We simplify modern software development for everyone through our team of amazing Microsoft MVPs, certified development managers, trainers, and our extended worldwide community of integration experts with whom we've partnered for over two decades."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're pleased to welcome TwoConnect's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About TwoConnect

TwoConnect simplifies modern software development. Imagine a new software universe where implementing software changes goes from six to eight weeks to six to eight minutes. TwoConnect's team of Microsoft-certified Azure Logic Apps consultants and developers are available on-site or remotely to help you with implementation, architecture, performance, or technical issues. They are a member of the elite Microsoft BPI Virtual Technical Specialist team (one of only 18 worldwide) and a Microsoft gold Application Integration Partner.

